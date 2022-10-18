NC State Newsstand: Raymond Harrison recognized as a rising star

(Lance King / Getty Images)

Raymond Harrison, the Wolfpack’s Senior Associate AD/Leadership, Inclusion and Engagement, received recognition from On3 as a rising star in college sports administration. He is one of 50 administrators who made the list compiled by Matt Zenitz.

Here’s what Zenitz wrote about Harrison and his accomplishments at NC State and beyond.

+ Has been at NC State since 2016

+ Leads the way for the NC State athletic department’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Is also the athletic department’s deputy Title IX coordinator

+ Supervises the work of NC State’s office of student-athlete engagement and leadership, which prepares student-athletes for life after sports while also assisting with NIL education and resource allocation

+ Has been a sport supervisor for multiple Wolfpack sports and been involved in coaching searches for sports such as men’s basketball, men’s soccer and volleyball

+ Is an NC State representative for the ACC’s Champions of Racial Equality (CORE) group and a member of the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee

+ Before NC State, he served as a senior associate AD at Texas A&M (2013-16) and South Carolina (2006-12)

+ An alum of Cincinnati (class of 1997), where he played football

NC State superstar cross country runner Katelyn Tuohy picked up a national athlete of the week honor from the USTFCCCA.

Wolfpack women’s basketball-commit Zoe Brooks is now a five-star recruit and the No. 9 prospect in the nation.

This quote is from Wolfpack offensive line-commit Kamen Smith discussing his bond with the Wolfpack.

“I’ve been to every home game except one,” Smith noted. “I am in love with the atmosphere. I talk to them at minimum once a week. Coach Doeren, I have a great relationship with him. Coach Garrison, great relationship with him. Love both of them.

“Love the whole staff. Every time they show me great love when I go on campus.”

