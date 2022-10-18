Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victoria claims to be honoring Kay Chancellor's legacyCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South BarringtonChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Nate, Tucker, and Chelsea must answer tough questionsCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Y&R Spoilers For The Week of October 10: Confrontations and ConfessionsSoap HubGenoa City, WI
Ashley and Esther return to The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Tri-State Tollway carjacking: Person stuck in traffic on I-294 carjacked, Hinsdale police say
Illinois State Police are investigating after a suspected stolen car in Hinsdale was involved in an I-294 carjacking.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Caledonia rollover crash, 3 vehicles, 1 injury
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A rollover crash involving three vehicles was caught on camera in Caledonia Thursday evening, Oct. 20. It happened at 4 Mile and Douglas Road shortly after 5 p.m. One vehicle ended up on its roof. One driver reported injuries that were not life-threatening. The video came from...
fox32chicago.com
4 hospitalized in crash on Kennedy Expressway
CHICAGO - Four people were injured in a two-car crash Friday morning on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Near West Side. Two cars crashed around 3:44 a.m. on I-90 near Division Street, according to Illinois State Police. Four people, whose ages are unknown, were taken to a local hospital where...
Bicyclist seriously injured in Niles hit-and-run crash: police
Niles police described the vehicle involved as a white sedan.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated DUI in fatal I-94 crash
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with aggravated DUI Thursday after allegedly causing a two-car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway, which killed one person in May. Brandon Lagunas, 24, was charged with one felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in death, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Vehicle strikes bicyclist in Niles, flees the scene: police
NILES, Ill. - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Niles Wednesday night at the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Dempster Street. The victim, a 67-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Dempster Street and...
fox32chicago.com
Smash-and-grab robbery at Orland Square Mall, police investigating
ORLAND PARK, Ill. - An offender got away with stolen items Friday morning after committing a smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in south suburban Orland Park. According to police, the offender entered an anchor store at Orland Square Mall, smashed a display case and stole items from within. The offender...
fox32chicago.com
Hartland fatal fire; 6 dead at apartment complex, active investigation
HARTLAND, Wis. - A criminal investigation is underway in Hartland after six people were found dead inside an apartment building Friday morning, Oct. 21. The fire started shortly after 5 a.m. in a four-unit building near Oxford Drive and Mansfield Circle. Neighbors tell FOX6 News three families with children and a couple lived in the units.
fox32chicago.com
Sauk Village man charged with firing gun on I-94 in alleged road rage incident
CHICAGO - A suburban man was arrested this week, months after allegedly firing a gun on Interstate 94 during an apparent road rage incident. On April 18, 2022, around 1:25 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers in Chicago's district responded to a local police department to meet with a victim of a reported expressway shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The pair was sitting in a parked vehicle around 1:17 a.m. in the 2500 block of East 79th Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. A 28-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot inside Pilsen food truck
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while he was inside a food truck early Friday in the Pilsen neighborhood. The 39-year-old was inside the food truck just before 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Blue Island Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the abdomen, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Rash of Hyundai and Kia cars reported stolen in Austin
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning West Side residents after a series of vehicles were stolen this month in the Austin neighborhood. Five Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen from the street and from a parking lot bordered by Washington, Madison, Menard, and Central, according to a CPD community alert.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, charged in deadly drive-by shooting in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting last July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Michael Lampley, 25, is accused of opening fire on 31-year-old Shawn Dontell Brown from a car on July 25 in the 3800 block of West Thomas Street, officials said.
WISN
U-Haul pickup truck involved in chase, crash
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — Police are looking for the driver of a U-Haul pickup truck that ran a red light and led Glendale police on a chase Wednesday morning. Glendale police said an officer saw the truck run a red light at West Good Hope Road and Interstate 43 at about 1:16 a.m.
Cash register stolen through drive-thru window on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A driver broke the drive-thru service window of a restaurant and stole the cash register drawer early Thursday in the Lawndale neighborhood. The male drove a minivan up to the window of a restaurant around 4 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He broke the service window and took the cash register drawer before fleeing the scene, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Woman shot while throwing out garbage in Fuller Park
CHICAGO - A woman was shot in the leg while throwing out garbage on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 5:12 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was throwing out garbage in the 4400 block of South Shields when she realized she had been shot, police said. She then got into...
fox32chicago.com
Oak Park gas station owners sue village board for forcing them to close overnight
OAK PARK, Ill. - The owners of seven gas stations in Oak Park are suing the village board. The village is trying to crack down on rising crime at, or around, gas stations overnight. Village officials passed a law last month mandating that gas stations close between midnight and 5...
fox32chicago.com
Minooka man charged with filing false police report for armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old Minooka man is facing charges after allegedly filing a false police report for a highway carjacking. James Weber allegedly told police that his black Honda Civic was stolen at the Harlem Avenue exit ramp off I-55 north in Chicago. Illinois State Police were called to Westchester...
Shots fired after Skokie homeowner confronts would-be car thief in garage, police say
The homeowner heard a vehicle in their attached garage being started and went to investigate, where he found someone sitting in the driver's seat.
wlip.com
Former Lake County Police Officer Sues, Claims Wrongful Termination
(Lakemoor, IL) A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lakemoor Police officer saying she was wrongfully fired. Brianna Tedesco was put on leave shortly after a man attempted to shoot her during a wellness check in July of 2018. A backup officer was able to shoot and kill Kenneth Martell, who was wanted in a murder out of Pennsylvania. Tedesco claims she suffered from PTSD, was pressured to return to duty well before she was ready, and said she was put down by fellow officers who claimed she was making them pick up extra hours while she was off. She was fired in August of 2019. The suit is seeking her reinstatement, as well as monetary damages.
