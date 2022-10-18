ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma has 103 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12 .

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Oklahoma with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12 . School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Forgan Independent School District 123
– Bandwidth per student: 0.38 Mbps
– Total students: 131
– Cost per Mbps: $13.51
– Total monthly cost: $675.55

#9. Hodgen
– Bandwidth per student: 0.38 Mbps
– Total students: 264
– Cost per Mbps: $15.9
– Total monthly cost: $1,590.00

#8. Moss Independent School District 1
– Bandwidth per student: 0.38 Mbps
– Total students: 265
– Cost per Mbps: $6.36
– Total monthly cost: $636.00

#7. Noble Independent School District 40
– Bandwidth per student: 0.38 Mbps
– Total students: 2,802
– Cost per Mbps: $1.66
– Total monthly cost: $1,661.80

#6. Zion School District 28
– Bandwidth per student: 0.35 Mbps
– Total students: 290
– Cost per Mbps: $12.15
– Total monthly cost: $1,215.00

#5. Moore Public Schools
– Bandwidth per student: 0.32 Mbps
– Total students: 24,961
– Cost per Mbps: $1.09
– Total monthly cost: $5,460.00

#4. Sapulpa Public Schools
– Bandwidth per student: 0.3 Mbps
– Total students: 3,664
– Cost per Mbps: $1.8
– Total monthly cost: $1,796.00

#3. Graham-Dustin
– Bandwidth per student: 0.29 Mbps
– Total students: 173
– Cost per Mbps: $20
– Total monthly cost: $1,000.00

#2. Madill Independent School District 2
– Bandwidth per student: 0.28 Mbps
– Total students: 1,759
– Cost per Mbps: $3.06
– Total monthly cost: $1,530.00

#1. Arkoma Independent School District 91
– Bandwidth per student: 0.19 Mbps
– Total students: 537
– Cost per Mbps: $7.45
– Total monthly cost: $745.00

