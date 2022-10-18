ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver

CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say

HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Baytown oilfield homicide victim talks with FOX 26

BAYTOWN, Texas - FOX 26 is learning more about the victims of 33-year-old Ron Welch, who was killed by Baytown police after going on a shooting rampage, killing two and injuring two others. Police later revealed that Welch had killed other people before the rampage at an oilfield. Baytown police...
BAYTOWN, TX
ktoy1047.com

Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana

Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
HOUSTON, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits

HOUSTON (AP) — The families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy