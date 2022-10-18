Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
Teen shoots 14-year-old girlfriend's family member after meeting her at NE Houston park, HPD says
The 14-year-old girl reportedly snuck out of her house to meet the 17- to 18-year-old, who's accused of shooting one of her family members after they found them at a park together.
fox26houston.com
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
Click2Houston.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, kills man at bus stop in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a man at a bus stop Friday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. It happened at a bus stop located on Tidwell Road and Airline Drive around 2 a.m. According to HPD and the METRO...
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
fox26houston.com
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
fox26houston.com
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Cypress woman answers handcuffed twins' cry for help after escaping abusive home
Twin brother and sister are in the hospital recovering after law enforcement said they escaped their abusive home in Cypress early Tuesday morning.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
Click2Houston.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Humble, deputies say
HUMBLE, Texas – An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Humble Thursday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened in the 21000 block of Cypreswood Drive near FM 1960. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the victim was struck and pronounced dead...
fox26houston.com
Family of Baytown oilfield homicide victim talks with FOX 26
BAYTOWN, Texas - FOX 26 is learning more about the victims of 33-year-old Ron Welch, who was killed by Baytown police after going on a shooting rampage, killing two and injuring two others. Police later revealed that Welch had killed other people before the rampage at an oilfield. Baytown police...
ktoy1047.com
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
Click2Houston.com
Man charged with murder after possible 16-year-old runaway found dead in wooded area in north Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – An 18-year-old was arrested and charged after a 16-year-old runaway’s body was discovered in a wooded area in north Harris County on Thursday. Jonathan Rodriguez has since been charged with murder. On Thursday evening, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office recovered the body...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate woman's death at hotel on Bay Area Blvd
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the death of a woman found with trauma to her neck at a hotel where they had been called earlier in the night for a child custody dispute, officials say. The incident occurred Tuesday in the 500 block of Bay Area Blvd in southeast...
Click2Houston.com
Flyer with racial slur found pinned to tree in historically Black neighborhood park
HOUSTON – A racist flyer has been removed from a tree at a park in the Sunnyside neighborhood but it’s still nailed in the memories of the couple that found it. The questions they and many others have is how did it get there and what’s going to be done to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
everythinglubbock.com
Families of 2 killed at Astroworld festival settle lawsuits
HOUSTON (AP) — The families of two people who died during last year’s Astroworld music festival have settled wrongful death lawsuits they had filed, according to attorneys. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others injured during a massive crowd surge at the Nov. 5 concert in Houston,...
Sisters missing from NW Harris County apartment complex for second time since August
HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two young sisters who haven't been seen since Tuesday afternoon. Kamiah Perryman, 11, and Amira Perryman, 10, were last seen leaving an apartment complex on Hollister Street near Highway 290 at about 6:30 p.m.
