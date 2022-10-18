A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO