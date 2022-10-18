ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

k105.com

LaRue Co. man charged with murdering his wife in 2019

After a three year Kentucky State Police investigation, a LaRue County man has been arrested for murdering his wife. State police on Thursday afternoon arrested 36-year-old Joshua R. Wolford and charged him with murder (domestic violence) in the June 12, 2019, death of his wife, 30-year-old Chasidy R. Wolford. Her...
LARUE COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.

A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County

ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
TODD COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West

A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
q95fm.net

Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant

A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
WSMV

Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WBKO

Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
GARY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate

An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Former Kentucky Court of Appeals judge dies in house fire

EDMONTON, Ky. – Former Kentucky Court of Appeals judge Tom Emberton died in a house fire Thursday. “Today Kentucky lost a great father, husband, friend and statesman in a tragic accidental house fire,” said Edmonton mayor Doug Smith. “Tom heroically made certain his wife Julia made it to safety, but lost his life during his effort to save their home.”
EDMONTON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash

A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
TROUSDALE COUNTY, TN

