Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Related
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
k105.com
LaRue Co. man charged with murdering his wife in 2019
After a three year Kentucky State Police investigation, a LaRue County man has been arrested for murdering his wife. State police on Thursday afternoon arrested 36-year-old Joshua R. Wolford and charged him with murder (domestic violence) in the June 12, 2019, death of his wife, 30-year-old Chasidy R. Wolford. Her...
k105.com
Man charged in disappearance of teenager from Breckinridge Co.
A Bardstown man has been charged in the disappearance of a teenager from Breckinridge County. On Sunday, the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office was informed that 15-year-old Cadence Riggle was missing from a family farm. She was reported missing by her grandparents, who told police they were sleeping at approximately 1:30 Sunday morning when Riggle “snuck out of the cabin,” the sheriff’s office said.
wnky.com
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County
ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant
A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Tennessee woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing sister
Police say the victim's sister, 25-year-old Kandis Davis, has been taken into custody and is accused of the shooting. They say she was arrested without incident.
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
WSMV
Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
wevv.com
Police: Man calls 911 from inside Madisonville business after breaking in through window
A man was arrested on charges of burglary, public intoxication, and criminal mischief after breaking into a business in Madisonville, Kentucky early Thursday morning, according to police. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to a business on West Arch Street early Thursday morning around 4 a.m. When officers...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Death Of Christian County Jail Inmate
An inmate at the Christian County Jail died at the hospital after being found unconscious Monday morning. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel says 41-year-old Jacob Deason was found unconscious and was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health. Deason was pronounced dead at the hospital and was taken for an autopsy in Louisville.
wnky.com
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals judge dies in house fire
EDMONTON, Ky. – Former Kentucky Court of Appeals judge Tom Emberton died in a house fire Thursday. “Today Kentucky lost a great father, husband, friend and statesman in a tragic accidental house fire,” said Edmonton mayor Doug Smith. “Tom heroically made certain his wife Julia made it to safety, but lost his life during his effort to save their home.”
wkdzradio.com
Man Revived After Hopkinsville Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Kentucky 1682 at the intersection of North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was eastbound when it hit a truck in front of it that was stopped at the intersection. The driver of the car was reportedly...
wnky.com
Horse and buggy collision leads to death of 6-year-old in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police is investigating after a child died Tuesday following a collision between a truck and horse-drawn vehicle. Around 8 a.m. Monday, KSP Post 3 received a request to investigate an injury collision in Barren County. KSP troopers responded to the scene on Old Bowling Green Road (KY-1297).
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Credit card thefts suspects caught on camera at local business
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say they have surveillance video of two men using several stolen credit cards to make fraudulent purchases. Officers say the man in red used the cards, while the other male stood by. A man reported his credit cards had been stolen while...
WSMV
Two correctional officers stabbed at Trousdale Co. prison
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two correctional officers at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center were flown to Nashville hospitals after being stabbed on Friday, according to the Trousdale County sheriff. Sheriff Ray Russell said one of the officers was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment while the second...
Comments / 0