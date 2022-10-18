Read full article on original website
Related
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising Tennessee artist, Itz C. Ward, the New Talk of the Music Industry
James Ward, better known as Itz C. Ward, is buzzing through the streets as one of the hottest up and coming artists known around Middle Tennessee. C. Ward was born in Jackson, TN but later moved to Murfreesboro, TN and has started rapping since he was eight years old. Ward...
WBBJ
Training held to make Jackson a 4-Minute City
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee organization hosted training for some potentially life-saving skills. This week Friends of Heart kicked off their second round of training for the CARE team. CARE stands for Cardiac Arrest Rapid Engagement. It’s a team for Jackson’s 4-Minute City program. They’re currently looking to...
WBBJ
Ep. 5 • Grape Stomp • 08-14-22
Benvenuto! It’s time to kickoff the grape harvest with Humboldt Crown & Winery’s 5th Annual Grape Stomp. Join your host, Lauren Lou Harper as she interviews the co-owner of Humboldt Crown & Winery, Dawn Fallert. This event was hosted Aug. 14, 2022. In Good Company – showcasing real...
WBBJ
Dell Teague Skelton
Dell Teague Skelton went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was 76 years old. Dell grew up in Moscow on her family farm. She graduated from Fayette County High School in 1964 where she exceled in basketball. A forward on a very successful team, during her senior year at the Region 9 Tournament she scored 89 points in three games. Dell was voted Most Athletic Girl and Wittiest Girl of her senior class. After graduation she attended the Memphis School of Commerce. Dell then worked for Troxel Manufacturing before moving to the Fayette County Clerk’s office where she served as Deputy Clerk for eight years. She then was elected and served as County Clerk for 28 years. Dell was known to give outstanding service to Fayette County citizens, often opening her office on holidays and weekends. She received accommodations from the State for her exceptional work. She married Burnell Skelton on March 13, 2004. Burnell brought her great joy and fun. Burnell remained by her side to the end. Since her retirement, they have enjoyed spending time at the Tennessee River.
WBBJ
Chickasaw tribe members to present activities at Shiloh festival
SHILOH, Tenn. — Shiloh National Military Park is preparing to host the Chickasaw Heritage Festival this weekend. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Shiloh Indian Mounds National Historic Landmark. The festival will see Chickasaw Nation tribe members return to their...
WBBJ
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
WBBJ
Country music star hands out gift cards in West Tennessee
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — One celebrity artist visited a West Tennessee grocery store on Monday, surprising both customers and fans. Save-A-Lot is a community run and operated store, and community means a lot to this world famous country singer: Gary LeVox, the lead vocalist in Rascal Flatts. LeVox visited the...
WBBJ
Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay
Services for Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay, age 8 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Johnson Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M.,...
WBBJ
2022 Trunk-or-Treats in West Tennessee
Looking to trunk-or-treat with the family here in West Tennessee? Here are a few places you can head to:. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department Trunk or Treat downtown Lexington Court Square (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.) Oct. 25. West Carroll Jr/Sr High School at 760 TN-77 in Atwood (5:30 p.m....
WBBJ
Students given behind-the-scenes view of Toyota
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations like Toyota came together to highlight potential careers for students. “We’re very excited to be able to host students from Jackson Central-Merry as part of an initiative with Jackson-Madison County Schools, and Jackson State Community College, and the Chamber of Commerce to support Manufacturing Day in Jackson, Tennessee,” said Jason Bates, the Senior Manager of Human Resources at Toyota.
WBBJ
The Ned to present ‘Sweeney Todd’ until Halloween
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned is presenting a Tony-Award-winning and musical thriller just in time for Halloween. The center says it will be presenting Stephen Sondheim’s “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” starting Oct. 27 and ending Oct. 31. The show is set in...
WBBJ
Dianna Lynn “Nina” Curle Huddleston
Dianna Lynn “Nina” Curle Huddleston, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Dwight A. Huddleston, Sr., departed this life Tuesday morning, October 18, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Nina was born April 2, 1951 in Memphis, the daughter of the late William Eugene Curle...
WBBJ
Boy Scouts of America celebrates Scout Week
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — This week West Tennessee Area Council of Boy Scouts of America is celebrating Scout Week. They’re hosting fun activities for all scouting families in the region. Wednesday, scouts, scout families, alumni and supporters were encouraged to wear their scout uniform or anything that shows...
WBBJ
West TN students take part in national ‘Great ShakeOut’ earthquake drill
JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizations across the nation are preparing for a “great shaking.”. East Elementary School in Jackson participated in earthquake protocols through the Great ShakeOut 2022. The Great ShakeOut is an organization that prepares businesses, schools, agencies, facilities in healthcare and many more in order to have...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/20/22 – 10/21/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/21/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Lois Windrow McCool Morrison
Lois Windrow McCool Morrison died peacefully at home on October 18, 2022. She was 95. Funeral Services will be Friday, October 21, 2022, at 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville, TN with Dr. Joe Thornton and Dr. Joe Pettigrew officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Brownsville, TN. A visitation will be on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 10 A.M. – 11 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Brownsville, TN.
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
WBBJ
Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday. Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.
WBBJ
Two car crash occurs on Highway 412
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two cars collided on Highway 412 outside of Lexington on Friday. Two vehicles collided around 4 p.m. on Highway 412 west of Lexington. The crash occurred in front of Sand Ridge Baptist Church. The crash had two vehicles involved. One was an SUV and one...
Lexington Progress
Women Serve Our Community Daily
As The Lexington Progress helps celebrate business and professional women, we thought it would be a good idea to salute the women in uniform that serve our community. For many, it is not until you need their services, that you may even know they are there. It is a world of excitement, a world of danger, but also a world of great satisfaction for those that serve.
Comments / 0