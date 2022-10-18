Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver in Matthews: Police

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Uber driver who is from Charlotte is facing sex assault charges in Matthews, authorities announced on Tuesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, officers responded to Novant-Matthews Hospital where a woman said an Uber driver sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she was traveling home at the time of the attack.

Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, of Charlotte, was identified as the suspect and officers made contact with him later in the day after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He has been charged with second-degree rape, police said.

Matthews Police and

Police say the Uber driver was verified through the app, so it was not a case of someone posing as a driver and investigators say that’s part of what makes this case so alarming.

“From what I understand, most of the ride-share services have a carpool option where you can ride with other citizens for safety measures. Have your phone ready to dial 911, if you need to at any time. Monitor your route on your own GPS on your phone to make sure you’re going the way you should be going, that there’s no all-of-a-sudden changes to your route that are suspicious,” said Officer Tim Aycock with the Matthews Police Department.

Uber called Diaz-Gomez’s alleged behavior “monstrous” and said it has no place on the company’s platform.

“We take reports of this nature very seriously and immediately removed the driver’s access to the app after this was reported to us. We look forward to assisting law enforcement with their investigation,” Uber said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.