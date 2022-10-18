ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill

Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead Closed After Fatal Crash

All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike are closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash. The crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including how many victims and cars were involved.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search

A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

2 Men Killed in Shooting in Lauderhill Parking Lot: Police

Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left two men dead Wednesday night. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia

A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pompano Beach has been arrested in Georgia after a brief police pursuit, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Otis Abdul Washington, 27, following the shooting of a man about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert notified deputies in the area.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Injured After Being Shot at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range

Police are investigating an incident Wednesday morning at a shooting range in southwest Miami-Dade that injured one man. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach

A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Person in Custody After SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade after responding to a call from police in Miami Beach. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored mini-van after a Miami Beach Police detective saw a van that matched the description of one involved in an investigation.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School

Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy