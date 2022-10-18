Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Witnesses Said Man Fatally Struck by Shipping Container at Port Everglades
Authorities are investigating after witnesses said a man was fatally struck by a shipping container at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday night. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street just after 8:30 p.m. after reports of an unresponsive man. Deputies made...
NBC Miami
‘Gone Too Soon': Student Pilot Remembered After Deadly Plane Crash in Miramar
The student pilot who died after a small plane crashed into a Miramar home was remembered as adventurous and loving by his family. Jordan Hall, 32, of West Park, was in the plane Monday with his instructor, 34-year-old Anthony Yen, when their plane went down, killing them both. "It’s a...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Crashing Into Wall on Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead
A woman was killed in a single-car crash on the Florida's Turnpike near Homestead early Friday, officials said. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. The woman was driving a white 2013 Buick when the...
NBC Miami
Hit-and-Run in Plantation Becomes Chase-and-Catch in Lauderhill
Two victims of a hit-and-run collision chased the accused driver on foot and held him until police arrived in Broward County earlier this week. Brandon Smart and Derrick Taujours were in a 2016 Nissan Maxima that was stopped in westbound traffic in the 4700 block of W. Sunrise Boulevard in Plantation about 8 p.m. Monday when rear-ended by Canard Tyrell Roberson, 28, in a 2009 Pontiac G6, according to the police report.
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead Closed After Fatal Crash
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike are closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash. The crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol officials have not released details on the crash at this time, including how many victims and cars were involved.
NBC Miami
Missing Pembroke Pines Woman Found Dead in Doral After Search
A missing woman from Pembroke Pines was found dead in the city of Doral after a lengthy search, police said. Pembroke Pines Police said 20-year-old Daniela Elias went missing Wednesday from the 1300 block of East Golfview Drive after she reportedly took an Uber that was scheduled to arrive in the 7700 block of Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral.
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting at Hotel in Miami-Dade
A man was hospitalized after a shooting at a Miami-Dade hotel early Friday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Estancia Hotel at 7685 Northwest 12th Street around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, the officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
NBC Miami
Man Said He Had Grenade, Threatened Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Police Headquarters
Authorities are investigating a threat made at Fort Lauderdale Police headquarters Thursday. Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a man who said he was in the parking lot of the headquarters at 1300 W. Broward Boulevard with a grenade. The man also said...
NBC Miami
2 Men Killed in Shooting in Lauderhill Parking Lot: Police
Police are investigating a shooting in Lauderhill that left two men dead Wednesday night. Lauderhill Police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Blueberry Court just after 9 p.m. regarding a shooting. Once officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot. Both men,...
NBC Miami
Pompano Beach Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in Georgia
A man wanted for a New Year’s Eve shooting in Pompano Beach has been arrested in Georgia after a brief police pursuit, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. An arrest warrant was issued for Otis Abdul Washington, 27, following the shooting of a man about 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue. A ShotSpotter alert notified deputies in the area.
NBC Miami
Fort Lauderdale Mother, Daughter Accused of Attacking 7-Eleven Clerk
A 7-Eleven clerk suffered a black eye and a mother and daughter ended up in jail following a fight in the Fort Lauderdale-area convenience store, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Deonsha Tenille Bellamy, 32, and her 11-year-old daughter were seen on surveillance video in the store at 2701 W....
NBC Miami
Bullet Grazes Woman's Head, Accused Gunman Arrested in Fort Lauderdale
Out for the night with a friend in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Himmarshee district, a woman literally ducked a bullet after arguing with an old boyfriend she bumped into, and now his cousin is charged with the shooting, police said. Jeff William Saint Gerard, 35, was cruising in Thierry Bastien’s...
NBC Miami
Mix-Up in Weapons or Ammunition Focus of Probe Into CBP Officer's Deadly Shooting
Loved ones Friday honored a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officer who was killed in an accident at a shooting range as sources say a mix-up in weapons or ammunition led to the tragedy. Officers lined the street as a procession honoring Jorge Arias made its way through the streets...
NBC Miami
Man Injured After Being Shot at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range
Police are investigating an incident Wednesday morning at a shooting range in southwest Miami-Dade that injured one man. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
NBC Miami
Customs and Border Protection Officer Killed in Accidental Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has died after he was accidentally shot at a gun range in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
NBC Miami
Video Shows Girl Running From Man Who Tried to Lure Her Near Fort Lauderdale School
New surveillance video shows a young girl running from a man who authorities said tried to lure her near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the 10-year-old girl told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday morning.
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After SWAT Responds to NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood
SWAT officers responded Wednesday night to a neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade after responding to a call from police in Miami Beach. The situation unfolded in the area of Northwest 111th Street and 7th Avenue. Officers were spotted searching a dark-colored mini-van after a Miami Beach Police detective saw a van that matched the description of one involved in an investigation.
NBC Miami
Police Searching for Man Who Tried to Lure Girl Near Fort Lauderdale School
Police are investigating a "suspicious incident" involving a man who tried to lure a young girl near a Fort Lauderdale school. Fort Lauderdale Police said the child, an 10-year-old girl, told them the man tried to lure her into his van with candy in the area of Northeast 15th Street near Northeast 17th Way on Wednesday. The van was described as a black cargo style van with no windows in the back.
NBC Miami
Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
