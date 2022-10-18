Read full article on original website
Returned N.J. mail-in ballots now over 300,000
New Jerseyans have returned 303,008 ballots so far in advance of the November 8 general election, a return rate of 31.9%. That’s a jump from 30.2% yesterday, with 16,715 new votes recorded as coming back to county election offices, according to tallies compiled by Ryan Dubicki of the Associated Press.
Kim snags Philadelphia Inquirer endorsement
The Philadelphia Inquirer, which likely has more readers in New Jersey’s 3rd district than local in-state newspapers, has endorsed Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) for re-election to a third term by saying that he provides decency and dedication to the Congress. “Kim’s decency and dedication were captured in a viral...
Murphy will name Gilmore to Ocean County Board of Elections today
Gov. Phil Murphy will appoint George Gilmore to serve as a commissioner of the Ocean County Board of Elections today, allowing the Republican county chairman to regain the seat he abdicated in 2019 following his conviction on federal tax-related charges. Donald Trump resuscitated Gilmore on the final day of his...
