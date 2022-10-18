Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump interrupted by crowd singing national anthem at rally. Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song. Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters...
Is the U.S. Safe From Nuclear Attack?
With tensions surging over Ukraine and Taiwan, Newsweek explains how safe America is from nuclear attack.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
ohmymag.co.uk
Vladimir Putin's potential successor gives alarming warning to Russian citizens
Russia has been taking the global spotlight for all the wrong reasons. By waging war on Ukraine, Russia’s invasion has been horrific. As per Bloomberg, Russia launched fresh air strikes to hit more infrastructure targets. The war started on February24 seems unending. And more issues arose when Russia issued...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
Mystery as Putin’s defence chief ‘goes missing and General Armageddon set to take over role’ after martial law declared
VLADIMIR Putin's loyal defence minister sparked a swirl of speculation after he was "missing" from a key meeting to declare martial law. Sergei Shoigu was not visible as the president spoke to Russia's Security Council by video conference from the Kremlin yesterday. It fuelled claims he is set to be...
Gizmodo
U.S. Preps for Nuclear Fallout
The potential for a nuclear armageddon has seemingly increased in recent months, much to the confusion and worry of some of the American public. That potential appears to be crystallizing into a legitimate concern for the U.S. government, which recently announced the purchase of a drug used in radiological and nuclear emergencies.
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
International Business Times
World War 3 'Has Already Started'; US-China Confrontation To Happen Within 10 Years: Economist
An economist on Monday said World War III began in February when Russia launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, adding that the conflict carried with it "broader implications" that go well beyond the two countries. Economist Nouriel Roubini made the remarks while speaking at Yahoo! Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit,...
Ukraine news LATEST: Crazed Putin fires assault rifle in ‘show of strength’ as he meets Russian conscripts on frontline
BLOODTHIRSTY dictator Vladimir Putin tested the SVD sniper rifle as he met with Russian troops yesterday. The despot tested the weapon of war while visiting a training ground in the Ryazan region, as soldiers prepared for mobilisation to Ukraine. This comes as Putin declares martial law in the Ukrainian regions...
Kremlin seizes on Zelensky 'blunder' after Ukraine President demands NATO 'launch pre-emptive strikes' on Russia to stop Putin using nukes - before insisting he meant 'imposing sanctions' pre-invasion as Kyiv troops hammer Moscow forces into retreat
The Kremlin has warned of potentially 'monstrous consequences' after Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to suggest NATO powers should bomb Russia to deter Vladimir Putin from using nuclear weapons against Ukraine. Russia said such comments risked starting 'yet another world war' after the Ukrainian president seemed to tell Australian think tank the...
Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.
"There's no safe place, even relatively safe place," one expert told Newsweek.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Ukraine President's Advisor To Elon Musk: More Countries Will Start 'Chaotic Nuclear Race' If Kyiv Surrenders To Putin's Threats
Ukraine's presidential advisor, who has criticized Vladimir Putin for his 'Coward Response,' took aim at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire made another round of comments about the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, tagging Musk, said If Kyiv capitulates...
Putin will face ‘severe consequences’ if he uses nuclear weapons, No10 warns
Vladimir Putin will face “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, Downing Street warned.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been in Washington for talks with his US counterpart amid reports Mr Putin could detonate a nuclear warhead over the Black Sea.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not comment on Mr Wallace’s meeting but said: “We are very clear with Putin that the use of nuclear weapons will lead to severe consequences.”The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 October 2022...
