Documents detail what twin siblings endured before escaping abusive Cypress home
In an interview with detectives, the 16-year-olds said they were forced to drink bleach, had corrosive oven cleaner sprayed in their mouths, and were routinely beaten and burned.
Malnourished Texas twins escape home, trigger Amber Alert for five siblings
The twins were reportedly handcuffed in their Houston-area home.
Nadia Lee update: Search for missing 2-year-old continues in Pasadena
PASADENA, Texas — The search for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday resumed Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, a man in custody on a murder charge. Lee is accused of strangling Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
Harris Co. has 30 days to extradite mom currently in Louisiana accused of starving kids
The mother identified as Zaikiya Duncan appeared at an extradition hearing Thursday, where a judge said Harris County has 30 days to extradite her back to the Houston area.
Unbelievable: Flyer in Houston, Texas With Slur Placed On Tree
It's hard to believe in the year of 2022 that things like this occur. But in Houston, one individual, who at the time of writing is unidentified, placed a flyer on a tree that has many talking. The Flyer In Question. KPRC in Houston has the story of the mystery...
KHOU
Police investigating disappearance of 2-year-old girl from Pasadena as homicide
PASADENA, Texas — Police are searching for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of a man in custody on a murder charge and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
Wife may have been living with husband's remains for months, sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted the details involving a family's welfare check at a relative's home that turned grim.
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL
Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
ktoy1047.com
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say
Houston police said the pickup truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man standing at the METRO bus stop.
Report: Janitor urinates in Texas woman's water bottle, transmits disease
Since then, 11 other potential victims have come forward.
Chad Webb Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian accident occurred in Harris County on Thursday. The crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 at around 6:15 a.m involving a white Chevy Malibu.
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years
HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
fox26houston.com
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
High School Student Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Pasadena (Pasadena, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pedestrian accident occurred in Pasadena Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the westbound frontage lanes of Highway 225 at around 2:39 p.m.
Search ends for man wanted in wife's shooting at child's bus stop
Deputies made the callout to find Moises Huerta after shots were fired in front of his 11-year-old daughter.
Houston man accused of choking common-law wife to death during dispute over children
HOUSTON — A Houston man is accused of choking his common-law wife to death on Tuesday in a hotel room during a dispute about the way she disciplined their two children, authorities said. According to the Houston Police Department, the man will be charged with murder, KTRK-TV reported. The...
