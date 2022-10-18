ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Nadia Lee update: Search for missing 2-year-old continues in Pasadena

PASADENA, Texas — The search for a 2-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday resumed Friday morning in Pasadena, according to the Houston Police Department. Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, a man in custody on a murder charge. Lee is accused of strangling Nadia's mother, Nancy Reed, and police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.
PASADENA, TX
WANTED-ARMED AND DANGEROUS-AFTER ASSAULT NEAR GRAND OAKS HIGH SCHOOL

Deputies are searching for a tow truck driver that they suspect is involved in the aggravated kidnapping of his girlfriend Saturday. Harris County deputies responded to a call of an aggravated kidnapping at the 19000 block of Horden Creek Drive. Officials say the victim’s 30-year-old boyfriend, Tyler Clark, forcibly took her to a wooded location and assaulted her causing serious bodily injury. The caller told police that the victim was transported to a local hospital for injuries. Clark is wanted by law enforcement for aggravated kidnapping. He received no bond out of the 337th District Court. Officials ask that if anyone has information on Clark’s whereabouts, to contact local law enforcement. Tyler Douglas Clark has been charged with aggravated kidnapping. The assault happened in a wooded area off a feeder road near Grand Oaks High School. According to charging documents, the couple got into an argument at a business in Tomball after he told the woman to drink alcohol and that she “look like a whore” for wearing a crop top at an event. The woman said she left in her own vehicle to a family member’s home to talk about breaking up with Clark. She told investigators that Clark kept calling her phone and threatened that if she did not pick up within the next two minutes, he would “burn everything.”
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana

Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston-area cold cases cracked: How murder mysteries, decades-old disappearances were resolved after sitting on shelf for years

HOUSTON – Cases go cold when investigators exhaust all available leads. Due to a lack of evidence, hostile or nonexistent witnesses or some other limitation, clearing these cases isn’t easy. Many remain a mystery. But some cold cases are cracked. Big breaks, death-row confessions, advances in forensic technology...
HOUSTON, TX

