NFL Rumors: Rams ‘Made Push' for Christian McCaffrey Trade, But 49ers Won Out

Report: Rams 'made push' for CMC before trade to 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers came out on top against the Los Angeles Rams for the second time this season. After San Francisco had completed a blockbuster trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday...
Who Holds the Longest NFL Losing Streak in History?

Longest NFL losing streaks in history, Cardinals hold active streak at home originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Arizona Cardinals are on the wrong side of history heading into Thursday’s Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints. It’s now been exactly one year – Week 7 of...
