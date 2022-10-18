ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

21st annual St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky coat drive underway

ERLANGER, Ky. — St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is in its 21st year of providing winter coats to adults and children in need. The demand for coats is expected to be high this winter with costly food prices and rising rent, leaving many without extra room in their budget for other necessities. St. Vincent de Paul believes everyone deserves to have a coat to keep warm this winter.
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

Haunted Ghost Hunts at Arnold's bar return this month

CINCINNATI — For years, people in Cincinnati have said that Arnold's, Cincinnati's oldest bar, is haunted. Now, you can find out for yourself. Arnold's has teamed up with Cornerstone Paranormal, a respected ghost-hunting group, to provide a very limited number of people with a three-hour ghost hunt inside the bar.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Man injured after shooting in Cincinnati's West End

CINCINNATI — A man is recovering after a shooting in Cincinnati's West End Friday. It happened sometime around 4:30 a.m. on Finley Street. Officials said a 25-year-old man was shot in the back and in the leg. Police said a friend drove him to UC Medical Center where he...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Parks, sponsors to give away free trees to homeowners

CINCINNATI — City officials, parks leaders and program sponsors will help distribute free trees to Cincinnati homeowners this weekend. For the last 35 years, Cincinnati Parks’ Fall ReLeaf program has grown, improved and sustained the canopy coverage of our city. Homeowners will be have a choice of a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a brush fire on Greenup Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend Oct. 21-23

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here and there are plenty of things to do around Greater Cincinnati. Check out our list below of all the happenings across the Queen City. Findlay Market is hosting its annual Fall Food Fest on Sunday. It will start at 10 a.m. and go...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills

PARK HILLS, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Coram Street in Park Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
PARK HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Paddock Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

26 Famous People Buried in Cincinnati Cemeteries

Over the years, dozens of local and national celebrities have hailed from Cincinnati – and many of them are now buried within city limits. Here are some of the most famous folks who call the Queen City their eternal home, and where to find their graves. Dr. Henry Heimlich.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy