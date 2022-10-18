Read full article on original website
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Booking
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center at about 2:30 pm Friday, following his arrest on a warrant for alleged Failure To Appear on a charge of alleged Driving While Revoked. Bond is set at $750.
Columbia Resident Arrested in Harrison County on Firearm Charges
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 20-year old Carter Dougherty was taken into custody around 3 pm for unlawful possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Harrison County Jail.
1 found in closet, 1 ran from Kirksville police; both arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Two were taken into custody in Kirksville Thursday, one after running from officers. Just before noon Thursday, officers were investigating a tip about suspicious activity at a residence in the 800 block of North Walnut. They had information that Michael T. Adams, who had warrants for...
Troop H Makes A Pair Of Warrant Arrests Thursday
Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a pair of arrests Thursday on outstanding warrants. The first of the arrests came at 1:06 A.M. in Buchanan County when officers arrested 30-year-old St. Joseph resident David A. Lopez on an outstanding felony warrant for a probation violation. Lopez was...
Ludlow Man Booked On FTA Warrants
A Ludlow resident, 29-year-old Tyler Gene Harper, was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center on several Failure to Appear warrants and for alleged possession of a controlled substance. The warrants are for alleged failure to appear on charges of alleged passing bad checks, non-support, driving while revoked, and a seatbelt violation. Total bond is set at $25,110.
Two Bethany men charged in burglary investigation
Bethany, MO: A joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Bethany Police Department resulted in three search warrants being served in Harrison County on October 14. According to a press release from local authorities, over $5,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered in the search. Kevin...
Carrollton Man Arrested on Drug & Driving Charges
A Carrollton man was arrested Thursday on felony and misdemeanor drug charges as well as a driving charge. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 43-year-old Carrollton resident Corey L. Gilpin at 6:58 A.M. Thursday on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a count of driving while revoked.
Chillicothe Police Report
Eighty-nine calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 1:04 pm, Call from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe for a resident not returning from an appointment in the 1100 block of N. Washington Street. Officers eventually located the person in the 2400 block of Country Club Drive.
Buckner man arrested for Franklin County stabbing
A avid hiker from the Heartland is urging people to stay safe while exploring the great outdoors. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. MO Conservation Department: Be safe if visiting tower rock natural area. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A look at the low river...
Platte City Man Arrested On Felony Warrant
A Platte City man was arrested on a felony level warrant this (Friday) morning in Clay County. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Platte City resident Dale W. Alexander at 3:40 A.M. today on a felony warrant from Probation and Parole. Alexander was booked into...
Recent Bookings For Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings. Forty-year-old Joshua Paul Todd of Henderson, TN was arrested on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged DWI – Persistent Offender. Todd was arrested out of state and is held with no bond allowed as he awaits extradition.
Bethany Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Felonies
A Bethany man is facing multiple drug possession felonies after his arrest Wednesday in Harrison County. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Bethany resident Christopher J. Warren was arrested at 11:02 A.M. Wednesday on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for speeding.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN COURT
A Marshall man who was charged with felonies for stealing and resisting arrest by fleeing after an incident on August 24, has a preliminary hearing scheduled. According to a probable cause statement, officers from the Marshall Police Department were advised that a vehicle was stolen from Conoco in Marshall. An officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. Duancy Smith, the driver of the vehicle proceeded to flee out of city limits. The vehicle was disabled by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Smith fled on foot and a Marshall Police Officer chased him on foot. A K-9 unit attempted to track him but was unsuccessful.
Twin brothers accused of deadly shooting in Northland
Clay County prosecutors have charged twin brothers in an Oct. 16 shooting that killed one man and critically wounded another.
Springfield Man Arrested For Stabbing
A Springfield man has been charged with assault after his arrest for alleged stabbing a 22-year-old Brookfield man in Chariton County. The incident happened October 13th at a location in the 17000 block of Highway 5. Twenty-four-year-old Jesse Allen Brock was charged with alleged assault and armed criminal action. The...
Man from Hardin demolishes pickup in crash on Route E; arrested and accused of DWI
The Highway Patrol reports a Hardin man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday night, October 20th. He was also arrested. Seventy-two-year-old Wendell Milligan was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The pickup traveled south on Route E before...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Harrison County on Wednesday morning, October 19th on drug-related charges. Forty-year-old Christopher Warren was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor unlawful possession of paraphernalia. He was also accused of speeding. Warren was taken...
Suspect Held at Gun Point by Victim in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO- A victim of a crime in Livingston County held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived. The incident happened in the early morning hours of October 3rd. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department issued a press release today about the incident. According to the Sheriff’s Office they...
Firefighter remains hospitalized after Friday’s grass fire
Fort Osage Fire Chief says one of the firefighters that were injured in a grass fire Friday afternoon is still hospitalized after grass fire.
Marshall Woman Injured in Saline County Rollover
A Marshall woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2022 Ford F-250, driven by 64-year-old Karen J. Garrett of Marshall, was on Highway 41, west of Route E (east of Marshall) around 2 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the roadway, returned to the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top facing south.
