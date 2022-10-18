Read full article on original website
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
County Pockets Annexation Map Available
The City of Cheyenne has created a new interactive map identifying areas of land that are 100% surrounded by the city. These areas are to be considered as part of the County Pockets Annexation project. In addition to showing county pockets, the map also shows ownership, City limits, zoning, and...
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating
It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
Class at South High School sparks parent outrage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Parents and the public are in an uproar over a student who walked out of a class last Friday, all over an elective taught to south high students. South High students, staff and parents remain upset about a student who walked out on an elective...
Insect pollination key for rare Wyoming sagebrush species
A rare species of sagebrush found only in southeast Wyoming survives primarily through pollination by bees, according to new research led by a University of Wyoming graduate student. That makes the Laramie chickensage unusual among the hundreds of species of sagebrush, most of which are primarily pollinated by the wind,...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
‘Fainting Goats & Ghouls’ Event to Bring Smiles to Greeley Oct 30
The enduring charm of myotonic goats, better known as "fainting goats," and one of America's favorite holidays are coming together in Greeley. A Sunday afternoon of relaxation and fun are in store for those who want to see these great animals, wearing fun Halloween costumes. Will one of these goats have the G.O.A.T costume of the season?
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
University of Wyoming Is Inviting You To Trick-Or-Treat On Campus
The University of Wyoming is inviting all the little ghouls, goblins, princesses, zombies, and superheroes for a Safe Treat on the UW campus next week! Various events, fun activities, and a bunch of treats await!. Hosted by various UW departments, such as the Residence Life, the Center for Student Involvement...
Cheyenne Parent Speaks Out After Daughter Kicked Out of Class
Cheyenne South High School is defending its current sociology curriculum in answer to one parent's concern over a classroom assignment regarding gender identity. At Monday night's Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, parent Lorraine Wilcox took issue with the fact that her daughter was asked to pack her things and leave after stating her opinion and exercising her right to not participate in the assignment.
Cheyenne Central Removes ‘Offensive’ KKK Picture From Its Curriculum
A picture depicting a Ku Klux Klan parade from the early 1900s has been removed from Cheyenne Central High School's curriculum, Principal Dr. Karen Delbridge announced Wednesday afternoon. Delbridge says a student reported the "offensive picture" last Friday afternoon after seeing it in a classroom that had previously been used...
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
Wyoming Teacher On Leave After Displaying Photo Of Family In KKK Robes In Classroom
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Central High School in Cheyenne is addressing concerns over a photograph displayed in a classroom that featured people in Ku Klux Klan hoods and robes. A student reported an offensive photograph displayed in a classroom Friday afternoon that depicts a...
