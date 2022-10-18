ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

County Pockets Annexation Map Available

The City of Cheyenne has created a new interactive map identifying areas of land that are 100% surrounded by the city. These areas are to be considered as part of the County Pockets Annexation project. In addition to showing county pockets, the map also shows ownership, City limits, zoning, and...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating

It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply

CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Class at South High School sparks parent outrage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Parents and the public are in an uproar over a student who walked out of a class last Friday, all over an elective taught to south high students. South High students, staff and parents remain upset about a student who walked out on an elective...
CHEYENNE, WY
Phys.org

Insect pollination key for rare Wyoming sagebrush species

A rare species of sagebrush found only in southeast Wyoming survives primarily through pollination by bees, according to new research led by a University of Wyoming graduate student. That makes the Laramie chickensage unusual among the hundreds of species of sagebrush, most of which are primarily pollinated by the wind,...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Parent Speaks Out After Daughter Kicked Out of Class

Cheyenne South High School is defending its current sociology curriculum in answer to one parent's concern over a classroom assignment regarding gender identity. At Monday night's Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees meeting, parent Lorraine Wilcox took issue with the fact that her daughter was asked to pack her things and leave after stating her opinion and exercising her right to not participate in the assignment.
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment

A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy