beefmagazine.com
One Health Joint Plan of Action launched
The One Health Joint Plan of Action was launched this week by the Quadripartite – the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH, founded as OIE). This first...
Fleet Owner
Private fleets are growing to combat capacity constraints
During a year full of capacity constraints, private fleets relied on the stability of their own transportation systems to control costs and keep customers happy, according to the National Private Truck Council’s annual benchmarking report. A busy year of COVID-19 recovery was spent trying to keep drivers happy and equipment running a little longer as the industry wrestled with the supply chain and rising costs.
agritechtomorrow.com
SwarmFarm Robotics Pitches an Integrated Future for Farm Autonomy, and They Say It Will Take Everyone
Andrew Bate, CEO of SwarmFarm Robotics, the leader in Integrated Autonomy for agriculture, took the stage at FIRA today to introduce the crowd of ag robotics professionals to our vision for the future of agricultural equipment. Gindie, Queensland - October 19, 2022 — Andrew Bate, CEO of SwarmFarm Robotics, the...
