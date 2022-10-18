ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

A 'Wizard's Brunch' Pop-Up Is Coming to St. Louis

By Jenna Jones
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdZ3o_0idagddz00
Brunch on with your fellow wizards and witches.

Wands at the ready, St. Louis. Another one of those pop-up experiences is coming to St. Louis (you know, the ones like the rude-staff-reigning Karen’s Diner , The Neverland Bar, and so on) and this time, it’s positively magical. [content-3]

The Wizard’s Brunch brings all things fantasy and magic to Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers South (4300 Hoffmeister Avenue, 314)-638-6660) . Learn spells, drink some potions (hopefully none that will turn you half-cat ) and sip a complimentary butterbeer. Included in the ticket price is a three-course meal (a Caesar salad, an entree and a dessert) and an experience lead by a “Wizard in Residence.”

"Witches and wizards can expect to lose themselves in a magical world filled with spells & sorcery and enjoy a magical banquet," a press release reads.

The experience isn’t related to JK Rowling or owned by Warner Brothers. It operates as an independently run business, so dust off your cloak and hop on those broomsticks. Tickets can be purchased on
ExploreHidden.com , beginning at $99. The experience is only in town for two days on January 14 and January 15, 2023. It is only for those 21 and older. Time slots are available for morning, afternoon and the evening.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saucemagazine.com

11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
spectrumnews1.com

Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. “How can you sleep?” Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
1K+
Followers
357
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy