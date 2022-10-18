A 'Wizard's Brunch' Pop-Up Is Coming to St. Louis
Wands at the ready, St. Louis. Another one of those pop-up experiences is coming to St. Louis (you know, the ones like the rude-staff-reigning Karen’s Diner , The Neverland Bar, and so on) and this time, it’s positively magical. [content-3]
The Wizard’s Brunch brings all things fantasy and magic to Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers South (4300 Hoffmeister Avenue, 314)-638-6660) . Learn spells, drink some potions (hopefully none that will turn you half-cat ) and sip a complimentary butterbeer. Included in the ticket price is a three-course meal (a Caesar salad, an entree and a dessert) and an experience lead by a “Wizard in Residence.”
"Witches and wizards can expect to lose themselves in a magical world filled with spells & sorcery and enjoy a magical banquet," a press release reads.
The experience isn’t related to JK Rowling or owned by Warner Brothers. It operates as an independently run business, so dust off your cloak and hop on those broomsticks. Tickets can be purchased on ExploreHidden.com , beginning at $99. The experience is only in town for two days on January 14 and January 15, 2023. It is only for those 21 and older. Time slots are available for morning, afternoon and the evening.
