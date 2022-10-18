ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Overturned car, 4-vehicle collision on I-5 snarls traffic in Tacoma area

By Peter Talbot
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 3 days ago

Traffic incidents on Interstate 5 backed things up Tuesday morning for drivers commuting out of Tacoma to the north and south, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The first incident was a four-vehicle collision on northbound Interstate 5 at Porter Way that blocked three lanes. That occurred at about 6:30 a.m. About an hour later, a car overturned on southbound Interstate 5 near Lakewood and blocked two lanes. No one was seriously injured in the incidents, Washington State Patrol trooper Robert Reyer said.

Both incidents were cleared from 8:30-9 a.m., according to WSDOT tweets.

The northbound incident near Milton backed up traffic to South M Street in Tacoma, according to WSDOT. Reyer said a driver in a pickup was going too fast and slammed into a car that started to slow down. The car was pushed into the HOV lane and was struck by another vehicle. Reyer said the pickup also went into an adjacent lane after the initial collision and was struck.

All four vehicles were towed. Reyer said the pickup driver was cited for speeding.

The southbound incident happened just past the state Route 512 exit, snarling traffic on both the interstate and the state highway. Reyer said the driver of a car with two passengers was going too fast and was “nodding off” just before the car overturned. He said a passenger noticed the driver was drifting out of his lane, so she tried to turn the steering wheel and likely over-corrected, causing the vehicle to turn onto its side.

Reyer said there was no indication the driver was impaired, but he received an infraction for second-degree negligent driving. No other vehicles were struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCXdI_0idagFef00
A vehicle overturned Tuesday morning on southbound Interstate 5 near Lakewood, backing up traffic for commuters in the Tacoma area. Washington State Department of Transportation

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Road closures to begin Oct. 24 to install major sewer line in Spanaway

Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is installing a new sewer interceptor in Spanaway near state Route 7/Mountain Highway East as part of the B Street Interceptor project. This is the third phase of a multi-phased project to install new gravity sewer pipeline to serve the growing population of the south...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 dead, multiple injured in crash on SR 510 in Thurston County

LACEY, Wash. - Troopers are investing a crash that left one person dead and sent several others to the hospital Thursday morning on State Route 510 in Thurston County. The crash happened in the westbound lanes at Peter Kalama Drive Southeast at about 7 a.m. The crash was blocking both directions.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities I-82 Semi Head-On Crash: I Was First at the Scene

Everyone knows I drive to Seattle for every Seattle Seahawks game and have been doing it for years. This last Sunday I left my house around 5 am and headed out for the game like usual. About a mile outside Richland, I noticed a glow of a fire in the road up ahead. What happened next might have changed me forever.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Log Truck Driver Dies Near Mineral Creek Road

A 58-year-old Toledo man is believed to have died from a medical event after a crash on a logging road off of Mineral Creek Road just after noon on Monday. The man was operating a logging truck “when it is believed he had a medical event causing the vehicle to leave the logging roadway,” according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
TOLEDO, WA
q13fox.com

WSP locates missing Indigenous teenager, last seen in Rochester

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) canceled their Missing Indigenous Person's alert after locating a teenager who went missing early Thusday morning. According to the WSP, 14-year-old Makenlee Miller ran away from her grandmother’s house in Rochester, and was last seen at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday.
ROCHESTER, WA
kafe.com

Western Washington residents resisting construction of new airport

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Residents in Pierce and Thurston Counties are gearing up to prevent a new airport from landing there. Forecasts show that Washington travelers could overwhelm the state’s existing airports by 2050. The legislature created the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission in 2019 to find a site for...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
7K+
Followers
307
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy