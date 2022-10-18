ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Palestinian Militant Killed by Israel in Targeted Explosion, Group Says

NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) - A senior member of a Palestinian militant group was killed overnight on Sunday in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel. Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the...
Ukraine Troops Say Russian Woes Could Preface Pullback in South

FRONTLINE NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the...
Tens of Thousands March in Berlin in Support of Iran Protests

BERLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown. The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to...
U.S., Russian Defense Chiefs Speak Amid Ukraine War -Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by...
Algeria Businesses Hope Gov't Will Stay the Course on Reforms

ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian businesses say they are starting to benefit from new rules to encourage investment and exports in one of the world's most closed economies, but they fear a petrodollar windfall could push the government back to its state-heavy model. Recent rules aimed at diversifying the economy to...
Last of Plane Crew Detained in Argentina Reach Venezuela

CARACAS (Reuters) - The last five members of an Iran-linked cargo plane grounded in Argentina arrived in Venezuela on Friday, according to footage from Venezuelan state television, after being held in Buenos Aires for nearly four months. An Argentine court ruled last week there was no evidence to charge the...
U.S. Welcomes Ethiopia Peace Talks Set for Next Week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Friday's announcement of peace talks led by the African Union between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan regional authorities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "In advance of next week’s talks, we reiterate our call on the parties to immediately cease...
Flight Carrying Boris Johnson Lands at London's Gatwick Airport

LONDON (Reuters) - A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime...
Uganda Health Minister:3 People in Kampala Hospital Positive for Ebola

(Reuters) -Three people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the country's health minister said on Saturday. "Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter. "They will be transferred...
France's Macron Says There Is Chance for Peace in Ukraine

ROME (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict there could escalate. "There is the prospect for peace, it will come around at some moment," said Macron at a conference in Rome aimed at seeking ways to promote world peace.
Burkina Faso Transitional President Names Jurist as Interim PM

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's new military leader Ibrahim Traore on Friday named jurist and author Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela as interim prime minister, Traore said in a statement. Army captain Traore seized power in a coup on Sept. 30 and was officially designated transitional president of the West African...
Russia's Defense Chief Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief alleged Sunday that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., British and Ukrainian officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south. Russian...
France's Macron and Italy's New PM Meloni Held Talks on Sunday

PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held talks in Rome on Sunday in the first, though informal, meeting between the two political leaders. Macron, who's currently on an official visit to Italy, in a post on Twitter in Italian after the meeting, said...
Russia's Shoigu Warns of 'Uncontrolled Escalation' in Ukraine Conflict

(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns...
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
Kosovo Seizes Alpine Holiday Villas in Permit Corruption Probe

BREZOVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) - Kosovo police have seized dozens of holiday villas in an alpine national park where some owners are suspected of paying local officials heavy bribes to secure building permits, officials said on Thursday. It is the biggest police operation since Prime Minister Albin Kurti came to power...

