Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
US News and World Report
Palestinian Militant Killed by Israel in Targeted Explosion, Group Says
NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) - A senior member of a Palestinian militant group was killed overnight on Sunday in the occupied West Bank in what Palestinians described as a targeted explosion carried out by Israel. Tamer Kilani, a leader in a group known as the "Den of Lions" in the...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Troops Say Russian Woes Could Preface Pullback in South
FRONTLINE NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - To the Ukrainian soldiers entrenched north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, a recent drop-off in Russian shellfire and armour movements signals that their foes dug into a nearby tree line are suffering serious manpower, supply and hardware woes. That may mean the...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands March in Berlin in Support of Iran Protests
BERLIN/DUBAI (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of people marched in Berlin on Saturday in a show of support for protesters in Iran where unrest ignited by Mahsa Amini's death in police custody entered a sixth week despite a deadly state crackdown. The protests have posed one of the boldest challenges to...
US News and World Report
Classified Papers Seized From Trump Home Held U.S. Secrets About Iran, China -Washington Post
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. They included secret documents that...
US News and World Report
U.S., Russian Defense Chiefs Speak Amid Ukraine War -Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine, according to a statement from the Pentagon. (Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Doina Chiacu; Editing by...
US News and World Report
Algeria Businesses Hope Gov't Will Stay the Course on Reforms
ALGIERS (Reuters) - Algerian businesses say they are starting to benefit from new rules to encourage investment and exports in one of the world's most closed economies, but they fear a petrodollar windfall could push the government back to its state-heavy model. Recent rules aimed at diversifying the economy to...
US News and World Report
Last of Plane Crew Detained in Argentina Reach Venezuela
CARACAS (Reuters) - The last five members of an Iran-linked cargo plane grounded in Argentina arrived in Venezuela on Friday, according to footage from Venezuelan state television, after being held in Buenos Aires for nearly four months. An Argentine court ruled last week there was no evidence to charge the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Welcomes Ethiopia Peace Talks Set for Next Week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States welcomes Friday's announcement of peace talks led by the African Union between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan regional authorities, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. "In advance of next week’s talks, we reiterate our call on the parties to immediately cease...
US News and World Report
Flight Carrying Boris Johnson Lands at London's Gatwick Airport
LONDON (Reuters) - A flight believed to be carrying former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has landed at London's Gatwick airport, according to flight-tracking website Flightradar24. Sky News reported that Johnson was on the plane back to Britain as he considers an attempt to win a second term as prime...
US News and World Report
Uganda Health Minister:3 People in Kampala Hospital Positive for Ebola
(Reuters) -Three people in an isolation unit of Uganda's main hospital have tested positive for Ebola, the country's health minister said on Saturday. "Yesterday ... three individuals from among the 60 in our Mulago isolation facility tested positive for Ebola," Jane Ruth Aceng said on Twitter. "They will be transferred...
US News and World Report
France's Macron Says There Is Chance for Peace in Ukraine
ROME (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he believed there was a chance for peace in Ukraine, even as Russia warned the conflict there could escalate. "There is the prospect for peace, it will come around at some moment," said Macron at a conference in Rome aimed at seeking ways to promote world peace.
US News and World Report
Burkina Faso Transitional President Names Jurist as Interim PM
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso's new military leader Ibrahim Traore on Friday named jurist and author Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem de Tambela as interim prime minister, Traore said in a statement. Army captain Traore seized power in a coup on Sept. 30 and was officially designated transitional president of the West African...
US News and World Report
Russia's Defense Chief Warns of 'Dirty Bomb' Provocation
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief alleged Sunday that Ukraine was preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device, a stark claim that was strongly rejected by U.S., British and Ukrainian officials amid soaring tensions as Moscow struggles to stem Ukrainian advances in the south. Russian...
US News and World Report
France's Macron and Italy's New PM Meloni Held Talks on Sunday
PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held talks in Rome on Sunday in the first, though informal, meeting between the two political leaders. Macron, who's currently on an official visit to Italy, in a post on Twitter in Italian after the meeting, said...
US News and World Report
Russia's Shoigu Warns of 'Uncontrolled Escalation' in Ukraine Conflict
(Reuters) - Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards "uncontrolled escalation". In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns...
US News and World Report
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
US News and World Report
Kosovo Seizes Alpine Holiday Villas in Permit Corruption Probe
BREZOVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) - Kosovo police have seized dozens of holiday villas in an alpine national park where some owners are suspected of paying local officials heavy bribes to secure building permits, officials said on Thursday. It is the biggest police operation since Prime Minister Albin Kurti came to power...
