🏊♀️ Kansas Takes Lead on Day One of the Kansas Double Dual
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s swimming & diving team got off to a hot start in the Kansas Double Dual vs. South Dakota and Lindenwood Friday night, inside Robinson Natatorium. The Jayhawks started in the pool in the women’s 200 yard medley relay, with the team of...
🥎 Jayhawks Shine in Last Fall Contest Versus Crowder Junior College Roughriders
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball competed in its last fall contest of the season, shutting out visiting Crowder Junior College. Sophomore Olivia Bruno started in the circle for the Jayhawks, finishing the first inning allowing no hits and one strikeout, while also striking out the side in the second. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig took the reins in the top of the third, allowing one hit, one strikeout, one walk and zero runs through two innings. To start the fifth, junior transfer Addison Purvis took to the circle, striking out two batters in two innings, including a caught lineout.
⚽️ Kansas Heads to Manhattan for Dillons Sunflower Showdown
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas women’s soccer team travels to Manhattan on Friday to play Kansas State at 7 p.m. CT at Buser Family Park. Friday’s match will be the only contest for Kansas this week. Kansas (8-8-1, 1-5-1 Big 12) is currently battling for a spot...
🏀 Women’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale
LAWRENCE, Kan. – With tipoff of the 2022-23 season exactly three weeks away, Kansas Women’s Basketball single-game tickets are now available for purchase. Ticket prices range from $8-$15, depending on the game and reserved seat locations inside Allen Fieldhouse. Kansas opens the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9,...
🏐 Bien’s Offense Leads Kansas to 4-Set Victory at West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The Kansas Jayhawks topped the West Virginia Mountaineers at WVU Coliseum on Wednesday evening in four sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-21, 26-24) to earn their third-straight win. The Jayhawks moved to 15-5 (5-3 Big 12) with the win, while West Virginia dropped to 7-13 (0-7 Big...
Kansas Travels to Massachusetts for the Head of the Charles
"This weekend’s racing is going to be exciting to watch the Jayhawks compete amongst so many great crews on the Charles River. We’ll continue to prepare for the big stage and challenging course ahead of Saturday." This is the second race of the year, leaving one more on...
