LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball competed in its last fall contest of the season, shutting out visiting Crowder Junior College. Sophomore Olivia Bruno started in the circle for the Jayhawks, finishing the first inning allowing no hits and one strikeout, while also striking out the side in the second. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig took the reins in the top of the third, allowing one hit, one strikeout, one walk and zero runs through two innings. To start the fifth, junior transfer Addison Purvis took to the circle, striking out two batters in two innings, including a caught lineout.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO