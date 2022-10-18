Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
news3lv.com
Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights Amendment
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question one is an Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) that aims to permanently protect 10 classifications of people under Nevada law. The text of the amendment reads:...
news3lv.com
Stockton killer draws flashbacks to California's serial killer days
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Investigators believe they’ve put a new suspected serial killer in California behind bars — which could be a sigh of relief for residents of not only the Golden State, but San Joaquin County specifically. It’s not the first time residents of the...
news3lv.com
FBI Las Vegas warns voters of election crimes, foreign interference ahead of midterms
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The FBI Las Vegas field office said foreign actors are likely to utilize misinformation tactics ahead of the November midterm elections. The federal law enforcement agency also warned it's monitoring for domestic election crimes such as ballot fraud and campaign finance violations. Adding to concerns...
news3lv.com
Nevada lieutenant governor wants cities, counties to add school board members
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's lieutenant governor is proposing that county commissions and cities have the ability to add members to school district boards. Lisa Cano Burkhead filed a bill draft request that would have each county commission appoint a school board president, who would set the agenda and govern trustees, a spokesman for her office announced Thursday.
news3lv.com
Noodles & Company opens first Nevada location
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Noodles & Company recently opened its first Nevada location right here in Las Vegas. Joining us now with more on what they're serving up are Ricardo Garcia Ramos and Seth Jevne.
news3lv.com
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
news3lv.com
'They poop everywhere': Ducks take over North Carolina neighborhood
NEW BERN, N.C. (WCTI) — A neighborhood in North Carolina has become overrun by ducks. Homeowner Skip Canady said he's lived in Surrey Downs for 8 years. He said he and others have had it with the ducks that are destroying their property. The waterfowl are overpopulating, creating a...
news3lv.com
Founders Coffee teams up with Tortoise Group to build new habitats
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Desert tortoises and coffee -- how do they go together?. Sarah Mortimer, executive director of the Tortoise Group, and Melissa Roehm, principal at Whitney Elementary School, joined us to explain how a purchase at Founders Coffee can help some of our reptile friends.
news3lv.com
Dust advisory issued for Clark County as high wind warnings begin Saturday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An air quality warning has been issued as the valley prepares to see high winds over the weekend. The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability announced Thursday that the warning would take place Saturday, October 22, and could be extended should the high winds continue.
Comments / 0