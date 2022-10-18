ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

news3lv.com

Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says

OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
MICHIGAN STATE
news3lv.com

Breaking down Nevada Ballot Question 1: Equal Rights Amendment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevadans will be voting on three ballot questions in the 2022 midterms that would amend the state constitution. Ballot question one is an Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) that aims to permanently protect 10 classifications of people under Nevada law. The text of the amendment reads:...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada lieutenant governor wants cities, counties to add school board members

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's lieutenant governor is proposing that county commissions and cities have the ability to add members to school district boards. Lisa Cano Burkhead filed a bill draft request that would have each county commission appoint a school board president, who would set the agenda and govern trustees, a spokesman for her office announced Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws

WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
GEORGIA STATE
news3lv.com

Founders Coffee teams up with Tortoise Group to build new habitats

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Desert tortoises and coffee -- how do they go together?. Sarah Mortimer, executive director of the Tortoise Group, and Melissa Roehm, principal at Whitney Elementary School, joined us to explain how a purchase at Founders Coffee can help some of our reptile friends.
WHITNEY, NV

