KVUE

Zilker Holiday Tree set to be installed on Tuesday, Oct. 25

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is just around the corner, but the City of Austin is thinking ahead and preparing to set up its annual holiday tree installation next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Austin Energy crews will be stringing lights to transform the Zilker moonlight tower in the Zilker Holiday Tree in preparation for the holiday season.
KVUE

Pumpkin patches open around the Austin area this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend is finally here but for those not attending the race, there are many fall-inspired activities happening in the Austin area. Outside temperatures may not feel like fall, but pumpkin patches are still open for seasonal enjoyment. Here's a breakdown of...
95.5 KLAQ

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
KVUE

Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
KVUE

Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
fox7austin.com

Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption

AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
KVUE

F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
KVUE

Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
