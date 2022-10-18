Read full article on original website
Zilker Holiday Tree set to be installed on Tuesday, Oct. 25
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is just around the corner, but the City of Austin is thinking ahead and preparing to set up its annual holiday tree installation next week. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, Austin Energy crews will be stringing lights to transform the Zilker moonlight tower in the Zilker Holiday Tree in preparation for the holiday season.
KVUE
Pumpkin patches open around the Austin area this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix weekend is finally here but for those not attending the race, there are many fall-inspired activities happening in the Austin area. Outside temperatures may not feel like fall, but pumpkin patches are still open for seasonal enjoyment. Here's a breakdown of...
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Affordable housing community planned for northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit announced the development of a $65 million resource center and affordable housing neighborhood in northeast Austin. Called ASPIRE, the development will be located on the northeast corner of East Braker Lane and Wedgewood Drive, according to BiGAUSTIN, a nonprofit community development financial institution.
Balcones Canyonlands Wildlife Refuge celebrates its 30th birthday this Saturday
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — Not far from the bustle of urban life, down a winding two-lane highway an hour away from the heart of Austin, there’s an unexpected oasis: the Balcones Canyonlands National Wildlife Refuge, with thousands of pristine acres of land protected by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
fox7austin.com
Puppy found floating in box on Texas river rescued, available for adoption
AUSTIN, Texas - A puppy found floating down a Texas river in a box is now at Austin Pets Alive! and looking for his forever home. APA! says that in early October, they received a call from another Texas shelter, saying a man had come in with a puppy he found floating in a box down the river and needed help the shelter couldn't provide.
Capital Area Rural Transportation System offering local voters free rides to the polls
AUSTIN, Texas — Election day is on Nov. 8 and the Capital Area Rural Transportation System (CARTS) is offering Texans free rides to the polls. The CARTS is responsible for transit services in the nine counties surrounding Austin, including Bastrop, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Fayette, Hays, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties.
Click2Houston.com
Surf Lakes signs agreement to build ‘biggest surf park development on the planet’ in Austin in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas – A 12-acre Surf Lake is coming to Austin as early as mid-2023 after the company signed an exclusive territory agreement to build “the biggest surf park development on the planet,” according to a release. The 400-acre ‘Pura Vida’ community, purchased by local developers, will...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
Formula 1 Austin: Which music artists are performing race weekend?
Grammy Award-winning artists Green Day and Ed Sheeran will perform at the Circuit of The America's Germania Insurance Super Stage as part of a 20+ band festival lineup.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
Fire in Flatonia destroys personal library filled with 70,000 books, thousands of other reading materials
FLATONIA, Texas — Earlier this month, Gary Hoover's house burned down. "Once it got going and with that heavy of a fire load, we just couldn't get enough water on it," Flatonia Volunteer Fire Department Chief Greg Robinson said. According to Hoover, he had a collection of 70,000 books...
F1 racer stops by local school ahead of big race this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of fans are expected to pack Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix. The drivers start practice Friday, but they're already out exploring Central Texas right now. “There's a lot of things you're going to miss out on, but...
Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
fox7austin.com
Three Good Samaritans called heroes for saving man from burning truck in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas - Three people from Dripping Springs are being called heroes for saving a man’s life by pulling him from his burning truck last month. For Matthew Hilton, Bill Fults and Bridget Roberts, Sept. 22 was a typical Thursday night driving home on US-290 in Hays County, just east of Dripping Springs.
