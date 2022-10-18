Read full article on original website
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
‘House of the Dragon’ Deleted Scene ‘Changed the Course’ of How Paddy Considine Played King Viserys
'House of the Dragon' star Paddy Considine shares a scene deleted from the pilot that would influence his portrayal of King Viserys the entire season.
The real-life family whose unsettling story inspired 'The Watcher' say they have 'no plans' to watch the new Netflix series
In comments to several outlets, the Broaddus family said they had no interest in viewing the show, and that watching the trailer was stressful enough.
NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
John Stamos Says He Probably Won't Do a Full House Reboot Without Bob Saget: 'There's a Piece Missing'
John Stamos isn't sure he'd return to Full House now that Bob Saget has passed away. The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the iconic sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and again on Netflix reboot Fuller House, shared that he couldn't picture pulling off a Full House reboot without the late Saget. "It's just not the same without him," said Stamos. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought."
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
Whoopi Goldberg Dismisses Meghan Markle's Deal or No Deal Critique: 'The Objectification Might Be Coming From You'
Listen to our View in Review podcast. Whoopi Goldberg is skeptical about Meghan Markle's claim that she left Deal or No Deal because she felt "forced to be all looks and little substance" as a briefcase model. Markle opened up about her experience on the game show in the latest...
‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 9 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers
Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
Netflix greenlights western series from 'Sons of Anarchy' creator
Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of "The Abandons," a western series from "Sons of Anarchy" creator Kurt Sutter.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Creator Kurt Sutter Is Returning to TV for the First Time Since Being Fired from ‘Mayans MC’ — Everything We Know About ‘The Abandons’
Three years after being fired from ‘Mayans MC,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ creator Kurt Sutter is returning to TV with ‘The Abandons.’
LOTR: The Rings of Power Wraps, Charlie Hunnam Headlines Apple Drama Shantaram
After six weeks of action in Middle-Earth, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings its inaugural season to a close. Viewers can expect to finally see Sauron and the forging of the rings, which have been teased all season long. Also this weekend: Charlie Hunnam leads Apple’s...
Will Ferrell, Emma Watson & More to Compete in Celebrity Pickleball Tournament Hosted by Stephen Colbert
Some serious celebrities are about to go head-to-head in pickleball. Pickled, the two-hour celebrity pickleball tournament hosted by Stephen Colbert, announced its star-studded roster today. The 16-member cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Max Greenfield (New Girl), Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost, Hawaii Five-0), Jaime Camil (Jane the Virgin), Tig Notaro, Paul Scheer (The League), Aisha Tyler (Criminal Minds: Evolution), Luis Guzman, June Diane Raphael (Grace and Frankie), country musicians Jimmie Allen and Dierks Bentley, singer Kelly Rowland, Will Ferrell, former professional boxer Sugar Ray Leonard, and Harry Potter's Emma Watson.
The White Lotus Season 2 and 4 Other Trailers You Missed
Today’s trailer roundup include HBO Max’s The White Lotus Season 2, The Sex Lives of College Girls, The 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under and Christmas With You. The Emmy-winning series The White Lotus...
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Joel McHale to Return to Network Comedy Roots in Fox's Animal Control
Joel McHale has a Fox comedy in the works. The Community star will return to his network comedy roots in Animal Control, a straight-to-series workplace comedy that follows a group of local Animal Control employees. McHale will play Frank, an eccentric former cop who was fired from the force for trying to expose corruption in his department. Now a cynical Animal Control officer with a knack for communicating with the critters, Frank's doing his best to understand the human part of the job.
The Jeopardy! Rules Aren't Changing (For Now)
Jeopardy! isn't changing the rules - at least not for now. After revealing the show had been toying with the idea of a potential rule change involving a bonus prize, producer Sarah Foss has shared that the show won't be implementing this rule (at least not anytime soon). During the Monday episode of the Inside Jeopardy! podcast, Foss discussed the current status of the cash bonus idea.
Netflix, Turn Off the Reality TV Firehose
It wasn’t so long ago that the world proclaimed Netflix the new leader in reality television. In early 2020, two years after Queer Eye became a global sensation, the streamer beefed up its relatively limited reality TV slate with The Circle, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, each of which offered a fresh take on the competition and dating show genres. With their high-concept premises and weekly release schedules (an unconventional move for the platform that invented the binge model), these shows were instantly popular with viewers, and Netflix quickly set about making more of these relatively low-budget series.
Quantum Leap Season 1 Extended by 6 Episodes
Quantum Leap is sticking around a little longer this season. NBC has ordered an additional six episodes of the series' first season, bringing the total Season 1 episode count from 12 to 18. The revival is the first new series of the 2022-2023 broadcast season to get an extension. A...
Gangs of New York TV Series in Development with Martin Scorsese Set to Direct
Gangs of New York is coming to a small screen near you. Martin Scorsese is reportedly attached to direct and executive produce a TV adaptation of Herbert Asbury's 1927 book The Gangs of New York, which also served as a basis for Scorsese's 2002 film adaptation. Asbury's book chronicles the rivalries of New York gangs from the mid-to-late 1800s.
