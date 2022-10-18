Springfield nonprofit Care to Learn recently reached a new milestone with the addition of its 40th chapter in the state. CEO Krystal Simon yesterday discussed the new chapter, as well as future growth plans, during Springfield Business Journal's 12 People You Need series. She was interviewed live by SBJ Editorial Vice President Eric Olson at The Backlot, Alamo Drafthouse Springfield's restaurant and bar.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO