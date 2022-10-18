ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28

Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
FOX Sports

Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
Doc's Sports Service

New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/20/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds

Odds/Point Spread: New York (-105) Houston (-110) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros will meet the New York Yankees on Thursday in Game 2 of the ALCS. The odds on this game have the Yankees at -105 and the Astros are coming in at -110. The total is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Luis Severino and Framber Valdez.
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
FOX Sports

Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked...
Doc's Sports Service

Los Angeles Kings vs Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds

The Los Angeles Kings are hitting the road to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday where they will go up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Los Angeles Kings had a decent effort after finishing in a 3-3 tie against the Predators in their previous game. The Kings were neither impressive or disappointing offensively in this game. For the game, they scored on 3 of the 35 shots they launched. Additionally, they had 8 power play opportunities and were able to score 1 goal. Los Angeles tallied 12 penalty minutes for this matchup.
Doc's Sports Service

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick

The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on Friday. The Magic stepped onto the hardwood against the Pistons and ended up losing by a score of 113-109 in their last contest. Orlando finished the game having earned a 48.8% field goal percentage (42 out of 86) and made 11 of their 30 shots from beyond the perimeter. At the free throw line, the Magic made 14 of 19 tries for a rate of 73.7%. Concerning hauling in boards, they collected 48 with 10 of them being of the offensive variety. They also doled out 21 dimes in this game while forcing 12 turnovers and earning 5 steals. In relation to defense, Orlando allowed the other team to shoot 42.6% from the floor on 40 out of 94 shooting. Detroit distributed 31 dimes and had 11 steals for the contest. In addition, Detroit collected 41 boards (12 offensive, 29 defensive) and earned 5 blocks. Detroit finished the game at 79.2% at the charity stripe by knocking down 19 of their 24 tries. They also converted 14 of their 38 tries from 3-point range. Regarding personal fouls, the Magic ended up finishing with 24 and the Pistons racked up 21 personal fouls.
Doc's Sports Service

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick

The New Orleans Pelicans are hitting the road to Spectrum Center on Friday where they will play the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans played the Nets and went home with a win by a final score of 130-108 in their last contest. New Orleans ended with a 49.0% FG percentage (50 out of 102) and buried 12 of their 26 shots from 3-point land. When they shot from the free throw line, the Pelicans made 18 of their 25 attempts for a rate of 72.0%. When talking about rebounding, they collected 61 with 21 of them being of the offensive variety. They also recorded 31 dimes in this matchup while forcing 16 turnovers and earning 9 steals. In relation to defending, New Orleans allowed 44.9% from the field on 40 of 89 shooting. Brooklyn dished out 22 assists and had 10 steals in this matchup. Moreover, Brooklyn had 39 boards (9 offensive, 30 defensive) and added 4 blocks. Brooklyn finished the game shooting 75.0% when shooting free throws by making 18 of 24 shots. They also made 10 of their 33 shots from 3-point land. In the matter of personal fouls, the Pelicans ended up with 21 and the Nets had 25 personal fouls.
