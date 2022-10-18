Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (10/17 - 10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
All-Pro Running Back Is "Done" With Football At 28
Former All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has unofficially called it a career. During an interview with Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, Gurley announced that he's done playing football. "I don’t think there’s any question about that one," Gurley said when asked if his recent Twitter activity hints at him calling...
Dolphins injury report: 16 players listed ahead of Steelers game
After a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami listed 16 players on their first injury report of the week. Five players were listed as non-participants – left tackle Terron...
Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brian Flores hasn't spoken much about the Miami Dolphins since joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in February. But when he has, he's insisted on leaving the past in the past. That might be difficult this weekend. Sunday night’s game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/20/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-105) Houston (-110) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros will meet the New York Yankees on Thursday in Game 2 of the ALCS. The odds on this game have the Yankees at -105 and the Astros are coming in at -110. The total is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Luis Severino and Framber Valdez.
Dolphins-Steelers Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will be looking to end their three-game losing streak when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. It's a game filled with many off-the-field storylines, including the return of former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to Miami and the halftime celebration of the 50th anniversary of the only perfect season in NFL history.
Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL's concussion protocol on Friday. Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week's upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked...
Video: NFL Picks - Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, 10/23/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, 10/23/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Picks. Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts 10/23/2022. The Indianapolis Colts travel to Nashville, TN to face the Tennessee Titans at 1:00AM EST at Nissan Stadium. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a veteran team of handicappers...
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV, streaming
Tennessee vs. UT Martin schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 12 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. CT TV: SEC Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
Free Football Pick Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Temple Owls Prediction, 10/21/2022 College Football
Temple Owls vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane College Football Pick and Prediction 10/21/2022. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel to Philadelphia, PA to face the Temple Owls at 7:30PM EST at Lincoln Financial Field. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Tulsa Golden...
Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Prediction, 10/21/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (+280) Avalanche (-360) Ball Arena is the site where the Colorado Avalanche will play the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The odds on this game have Seattle at +280 and Colorado is at -360. The over/under has been set at 7. The Seattle Kraken will need a bounce...
Dolphins final Week 7 injury report: 9 questionable, 1 doubtful vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Friday at the Baptist Health Training Complex, in preparation for their Sunday night battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Only cornerback Keion Crossen (knee) was listed as doubtful for the matchup. Nine players were deemed questionable – left tackle Terron...
Los Angeles Kings vs Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Los Angeles Kings are hitting the road to PPG Paints Arena on Thursday where they will go up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Los Angeles Kings had a decent effort after finishing in a 3-3 tie against the Predators in their previous game. The Kings were neither impressive or disappointing offensively in this game. For the game, they scored on 3 of the 35 shots they launched. Additionally, they had 8 power play opportunities and were able to score 1 goal. Los Angeles tallied 12 penalty minutes for this matchup.
Steelers, Dolphins hope to get injured QBs back on field
Fresh off snapping a four-game losing streak last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers will try to extend Miami’s own skid to
Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on Friday. The Magic stepped onto the hardwood against the Pistons and ended up losing by a score of 113-109 in their last contest. Orlando finished the game having earned a 48.8% field goal percentage (42 out of 86) and made 11 of their 30 shots from beyond the perimeter. At the free throw line, the Magic made 14 of 19 tries for a rate of 73.7%. Concerning hauling in boards, they collected 48 with 10 of them being of the offensive variety. They also doled out 21 dimes in this game while forcing 12 turnovers and earning 5 steals. In relation to defense, Orlando allowed the other team to shoot 42.6% from the floor on 40 out of 94 shooting. Detroit distributed 31 dimes and had 11 steals for the contest. In addition, Detroit collected 41 boards (12 offensive, 29 defensive) and earned 5 blocks. Detroit finished the game at 79.2% at the charity stripe by knocking down 19 of their 24 tries. They also converted 14 of their 38 tries from 3-point range. Regarding personal fouls, the Magic ended up finishing with 24 and the Pistons racked up 21 personal fouls.
NBA Picks - Bucks vs 76ers Prediction, 10/20/2022 Best Bets, Odds & Betting Tips | Docs Sports
Philadelphia 76ers vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA picks and predictions 10/20/22. The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Philadelphia, PA to face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30PM EST at Wells Fargo Center. Doc's Sports provides NBA picks, predictions, tips and NBA odds on this matchup of Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers. ABOUT THE...
San Diego Padres vs Philadelphia Phillies Prediction, 10/22/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Citizens Bank Park is the location where the Philadelphia Phillies (87-75) will attempt to defeat the San Diego Padres (89-73) on Saturday in Game 4 of the NLCS. The pitchers taking the mound are Mike Clevinger and Noah Syndergaard. The Padres have hit 276 two-baggers as a team and have...
New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The New Orleans Pelicans are hitting the road to Spectrum Center on Friday where they will play the Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans played the Nets and went home with a win by a final score of 130-108 in their last contest. New Orleans ended with a 49.0% FG percentage (50 out of 102) and buried 12 of their 26 shots from 3-point land. When they shot from the free throw line, the Pelicans made 18 of their 25 attempts for a rate of 72.0%. When talking about rebounding, they collected 61 with 21 of them being of the offensive variety. They also recorded 31 dimes in this matchup while forcing 16 turnovers and earning 9 steals. In relation to defending, New Orleans allowed 44.9% from the field on 40 of 89 shooting. Brooklyn dished out 22 assists and had 10 steals in this matchup. Moreover, Brooklyn had 39 boards (9 offensive, 30 defensive) and added 4 blocks. Brooklyn finished the game shooting 75.0% when shooting free throws by making 18 of 24 shots. They also made 10 of their 33 shots from 3-point land. In the matter of personal fouls, the Pelicans ended up with 21 and the Nets had 25 personal fouls.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction, 10/20/2022 Preview and Pick
Odds/Point Spread: Milwaukee (+2) Wells Fargo Center is the site where the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Milwaukee opens this matchup as 2-point underdogs from oddsmakers. The total comes in at 225. The Bucks faced the Celtics and took a loss by a final of...
