The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on Friday. The Magic stepped onto the hardwood against the Pistons and ended up losing by a score of 113-109 in their last contest. Orlando finished the game having earned a 48.8% field goal percentage (42 out of 86) and made 11 of their 30 shots from beyond the perimeter. At the free throw line, the Magic made 14 of 19 tries for a rate of 73.7%. Concerning hauling in boards, they collected 48 with 10 of them being of the offensive variety. They also doled out 21 dimes in this game while forcing 12 turnovers and earning 5 steals. In relation to defense, Orlando allowed the other team to shoot 42.6% from the floor on 40 out of 94 shooting. Detroit distributed 31 dimes and had 11 steals for the contest. In addition, Detroit collected 41 boards (12 offensive, 29 defensive) and earned 5 blocks. Detroit finished the game at 79.2% at the charity stripe by knocking down 19 of their 24 tries. They also converted 14 of their 38 tries from 3-point range. Regarding personal fouls, the Magic ended up finishing with 24 and the Pistons racked up 21 personal fouls.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO