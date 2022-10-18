Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Growing Concern On Spence's Side That Crawford's Team Isn't Committed To Fight
When Errol Spence Jr.’s representative sent back another revised contract to Terence Crawford’s attorney early this month, those working on Spence’s behalf were optimistic that it would lead to the consummation of a deal for the unbeaten welterweight champions to finally fight at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Shields: If They're Not Paying Me & Franchon Crews Whole Bunch Of Money, Won't Do It
A second fight with Savannah Marshall wasn’t the only rematch mentioned for Claressa Shields after she defeated Marshall on Saturday night in London. Shields also assessed the possibility of facing undisputed super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn again. The undefeated Shields beat Crews-Dezurn by unanimous decision in her four-round pro debut in November 2016 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield Knocks Daniel Rosas Out In 97 Seconds; Calls For Marc Castro, Keyshawn Davis
Floyd Schofield envisioned his Golden Boy Promotions debut ending in a first-round knockout. The 20-year-old lightweight was prophetic in that perception, needing less than 100 seconds to take out Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas. A clean left hook upstairs put Rosas down and out, producing an immediate ending at 1:37 of the opening round of their DAZN-aired main event Thursday evening from Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.
Boxing Scene
Marquis Taylor Out-Works Marlon Harrington, Wins Unanimous Decision In ‘ShoBox’ Co-Feature
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Marquis Taylor got credit for his work this time around. Eight months after his dubious draw with Paul Kroll, the junior middleweight won an eight-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated Detroit native Marlon Harrington on Friday night. Judges Jacklyn Atkins (79-73), Anthony Lundy (80-72) and Joseph Pasquale (79-73) all scored their fight for Taylor by wide distances.
Boxing Scene
Moses Johnson Upsets Elvis Garcia By Majority Decision In ‘ShoBox’ Opener
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey – Moses Johnson pulled off an upset Friday night in what was the toughest fight of his four-year pro career. Johnson withstood Elvis Garcia’s power and activity to beat the Mexican heavyweight prospect on two scorecards and won an eight-round majority decision. Judges Jacklyn Atkins (77-75) and Joseph Pasquale (77-75) scored their back-and-forth fight for Johnson, who fought off fatigue in the later rounds to remain competitive with the aggressive Garcia.
Massive storm to target central US with blizzard conditions, high winds and severe weather
As cold air and surging warmth collide, a whopper of a storm system will unleash a variety of travel-disrupting weather impacts such as heavy snow, severe weather and winds up to 90 mph across the nation’s midsection. A substantial flip-flop in the weather pattern will allow a major storm...
Benjamin Cole's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
The 57-year-old death row inmate died by lethal injection on Thursday despite calls from his attorneys to stay the execution considering his mental health.
Bruised and malnourished twins, 16, flee Texas home where they said they were handcuffed
"Malnourished" teenage twins who said they escaped from handcuffs at their Texas home set off an Amber Alert for five other siblings, ages 7 to 14, who were determined to be safe a day later in Louisiana, officials said Tuesday. Jeff McShan, the spokesman for Harris County Constable Precinct 5,...
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: 'She’s Going to Be Salty For a Very Long Time'
Alycia Baumgardner doesn't believe Mikaela Mayer will ever get over her loss. Last Saturday night in front of a sell-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London, Baumgardner defeated Mayer over 10 rounds via close split decision to add Mayer’s WBO and IBF junior lightweight titles to her existing WBC and IBO versions.
Boxing Scene
Angel Aponte Charged With Domestic Violence, Bail Set At $500,000
Angel Aponte will no longer appear atop a boxing show in association with the annual WBO convention. The 30-year-old junior lightweight from San Juan, Puerto Rico will instead appear before a judge, where he will have to answer to charges of domestic abuse. The Department of Justice filed charges in...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Anderson Silva Putting in Work For Jake Paul Clash
A longtime trainer, a new trainer and family dynamics played a big role in helping Anderson “The Spider” Silva wrap up training camp on a positive note in advance of the UFC legend’s mega fight against international superstar and undefeated boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul October 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., in an event co-produced by Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT). (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene
Photos: Mauricio Lara, Jose Sanmartin - Face To Face at Final Presser
Mauricio Lara makes his return to action against Jose Sanmartin in Mexico City, Mexico on Saturday October 22, live worldwide on DAZN. (photos by Ed Mulholland) Lara (24-2-1 17 KOs) is back in the ring following a trademark show of heavy artillery in March when he landed the 17th KO of his career against Emilio Sanchez in San Diego, and ‘Bronco’ is circling the World champions at Featherweight following his stunning upset win over Josh Warrington in February 2021. The 24 year old is itching to pursue a third clash with the IBF king from Leeds after their rematch ended in a disappointing technical draw in September 2021, and Lara knows another big KO win would put his name on everyone’s lips as a ‘must-see’ challenger to Warrington and his fellow belt-holders at 126lbs.
Boxing Scene
Mauricio Lara-Jose Sanmartin, DAZN Weigh-In Results From Mexico City
Mauricio Lara is set for his first fight on home soil in nearly four years. The top-rated featherweight contender will face Colombia’s Jose Sanmartin in a scheduled ten-round bout just above the divisional limit. Both fighters made the contract weight for their DAZN headliner this Saturday from Plaza del Toros in Lara’s hometown of Mexico City.
Boxing Scene
Mario Barrios Now Training Under The Guidance of Bob Santos in Las Vegas
Mario Barrios (26-2) is making the move to the desert. BoxingScene.com has been advised that the former super lightweight champion will now be training in Las Vegas under the guidance of Bob Santos alongside several other world class fighters in his deep stable. 2022 has been a big year for...
Boxing Scene
Floyd Schofield: We'd Love To Fight Pitbull Cruz; Start Fighting Contenders
On paper, Floyd Schofield Jr. is precisely where he should be as a 20-year-old entering just his twelfth pro fight. Just don’t expect him to dig in at this level. The prodigious lightweight prospect is set for his first televised headliner, as he faces Mexico City’s Daniel Rosas (22-5-1, 14KOs) this Thursday on DAZN from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. The scheduled eight-round bout helps consummate his recent signing with Golden Boy Promotions, who Schofield has tabbed to launch the next phase of his career.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal-Michael Eifert IBF Title Eliminator Heads To November 1 Purse Bid Hearing
Another ordered title eliminator involving Jean Pascal is now subject to the highest available bidder. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the IBF has called for a purse bid hearing to determine promotional rights for a light heavyweight final title eliminator between Quebec’s Jean Pascal and Germany’s Michael Eifert. The 30-day negotiation period failed to produce a deal between the ranked contenders, leading to a purse bid now scheduled for November 1 from IBF headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey.
Boxing Scene
Jay McFarlane Vows To Topple Guido Vianello in Rome Showdown
Jay McFarlane, the Scotsman from Glasgow (13-6, 5KO), is the next opponent for Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) - when they collide in the main event in Rome, on Friday the 28th of October, at the venue “Pala Atlantico.” The show is promoted by OPI Since 82 and Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Dusty Harrison, Greg Outlaw Return on Beltway Battles, November 19
Rising Star Promotions, DHH Promotions and Blue Cork Strategies, in association with Events DC, announced that Beltway Battles: Round Three (#BBR3), the Washington, DC-based pro boxing series originally slated for October 1, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19, 7:00pm at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Undefeated...
Boxing Scene
Hyun Mi Choi Outpoints Vanessa Bradford, Defends WBA Title In Seoul
Hyun Mi Choi preserved her place in line to face the division’s elite. All that is left for Choi and her team is to actually accept such a fight. Choi extended the longest active title reign in the sport—male or female—following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over visiting challenger Vanessa Bradford. Scores were in favor of Choi, who made the tenth defense of her WBA junior lightweight title Wednesday at Olympic Park Gymnasium in Choi’s hometown of Seoul, South Korea.
Comments / 0