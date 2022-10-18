2 women killed in crash with semitruck in Upper Valley

UPDATE: A 37-year-old Sunland Park woman was killed along with her passenger when she attempted to make a U-turn in front of a semitruck along the 600 block of Artcraft Tuesday morning around 8:50 a.m., El Paso police said.

Police say Michelle Lira failed to yield the right of way and her vehicle was hit by the semitruck. Lira and the other occupant of her car, a woman described as in her 50s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. The second woman has not been identified yet.

Their family set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police and first responders are at the scene of a serious crash that claimed the lives of two people in the Upper Valley Tuesday morning.

It happened at 8:55 a.m. at the intersection of Artcraft and Upper Valley Road and involved a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle. Emergency crews are on the scene, and El Paso Police are blocking the area to traffic.

Expect significant delays as investigators work to determine the cause of the crash.

