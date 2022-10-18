Read full article on original website
LSUSports.net
IN FOCUS: LSU Gymnastics Legend Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen
Trailblazer. Champion. Hall of Famer. These are only a few words to describe Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen and the impact that she has had upon the LSU gymnastics program and women’s athletics. Clare-Kearney Thigpen, a 2021 inductee into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame, is the epitome of what it...
LSUSports.net
Preview: Tigers Host Unbeaten, No. 7 Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium
For the second time in two weeks, LSU (5-2) hosts a top-10 opponent in Tiger Stadium as No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0) travels to Baton Rouge on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:39 p.m. CT on CBS and the LSU Sports Radio Network. The Magnolia Bowl is home to...
LSUSports.net
Reese Named To Katrina McClain Top-20 Preseason Watchlist
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced Thursday, LSU’s Angel Reese is one of 20 players on the preseason watchlist for the 2023 Katrina McClain Award as one of the top power forwards in the nation.
LSUSports.net
Coach McMahon, KJ Williams, Adam Miller Take On SEC Media Days
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – For the first time since the start of the 2019-20 season, the SEC Tipoff returned to the Grand Bohemian Hotel and all 14 Southeastern Conference men’s basketball teams went through the events of the day on Wednesday like it had never been missed. LSU was...
LSUSports.net
KJ Williams Preseason All-SEC Second Team Selection
BATON ROUGE – LSU fifth year senior KJ Williams, the 2021 OVC Player of the Year, was selected preseason second-team All-SEC by a panel of regional and national media it was announced on Wednesday. The selections were announced as part of SEC Tipoff 23 which featured all 14 men’s...
LSUSports.net
Soccer Set To Take On No. 9 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — LSU Soccer (8-3-4, 3-2-2 SEC) is set to take on No. 9 Arkansas (10-3-1, 5-2 SEC) in Fayetteville on Thursday, October 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Razorback Field. The match will available through livestream on SEC Network Plus. Links to watch and live stats for...
LSUSports.net
Hermannsdottir and Thoreson Named Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshman
BATON ROUGE – LSU Soccer freshmen Ida Hermannsdottir and Angelina Thoreson were named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Top 100 Freshman list on Tuesday afternoon. The list, announced by the organization, ranked the top 100 freshmen players in the country. Midfielder Ida Hermannsdottir ranked at No. 10 and forward Angelina Thoreson was ranked No. 38.
LSUSports.net
GOLD | The Path: Episode 8 - Won't Back Down
With their backs against the wall after a tough defeat at home, the LSU Tigers hit the road for an away matchup with Florida and leave Gainesville with a historic victory. Watch the full episode only on LSU GOLD.
LSUSports.net
Core Values: Who We Are
We are elite in everything we do. From the smallest details to the greatest displays, excellence is embedded at every level of LSU Athletics. Our daily tasks, annual accomplishments, and generational transformations all begin and end with this ultimate value. Excellence sets us apart from our peers. By outworking and...
