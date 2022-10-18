Read full article on original website
UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
Arizona Cardinals' defense sparks NFL Week 7 victory over New Orleans Saints
Look back at our updates from the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 7 Thursday Night Football game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Saints vs. Cardinals | Browns vs. Ravens | Bucs vs. Panthers Falcons vs. Bengals | Lions vs. Cowboys | Giants vs. Jaguars Colts vs. Titans | Packers vs. Commanders | Jets vs. Broncos Texans vs. Raiders | Seahawks vs. Chargers | Chiefs vs. 49ers Steelers vs....
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Prediction, 10/20/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: New York (-105) Houston (-110) Minute Maid Park is the location where the Houston Astros will meet the New York Yankees on Thursday in Game 2 of the ALCS. The odds on this game have the Yankees at -105 and the Astros are coming in at -110. The total is 7. The pitchers taking the mound are Luis Severino and Framber Valdez.
Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore have statuses announced for TNF vs. Arizona Cardinals
Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore are officially out for the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Adam Trautman, are also not going to be playing on Thursday Night Football. Thomas will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot injury. He...
Cardinals Favored by 2.5 Points vs. Saints
Last week, the Arizona Cardinals were favorites heading into their meeting with the Seattle Seahawks and failed to deliver. Now, again entering as favorites against a sub-.500 squad, can Arizona right the ship and deliver?. SI Sportsbook has the Cardinals as -2.5 point favorites over the New Orleans Saints as...
Video: NFL Picks - New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/20/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Picks
NFL Picks - New Orleans Saints vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, 10/20/2022 Week 7 NFL Free Picks. Arizona Cardinals vs New Orleans Saints 10/20/2022. The New Orleans Saints travel to Phoenix, AZ to face the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15PM EST at State Farm Staidum. ABOUT THE SERIES. Doc's Sports has a...
Dallas Stars vs Montreal Canadiens Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Stars (-140) Canadiens (+116) Bell Centre is the location where the Montreal Canadiens will compete against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The odds on this game have Dallas at -140 and Montreal is sitting at +116. The over/under is set at 6. The Dallas Stars will be looking...
Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Scotiabank Saddledome is the location where the Calgary Flames will go up against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The Buffalo Sabres went home feeling good about their game by earning a 4-2 victory against the Oilers in their previous outing. The Sabres had a good offensive outing in the win. For the matchup, they tallied a score on 4 out of the 24 shots they tried. In addition, they had 4 chances with the advantage and notched 1 goal. Buffalo garnered 10 penalty minutes in this game.
All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons
Season Record: 3-3 The Bengals have climbed out of an 0-2 start and now they're tied with the Ravens at 3-3 in the division. It seems like ages since they've played at home at Paycor Stadium and they'll get home field advantage on Sunday against the Falcons. Fortunately for Bengals fans, their favorite team's offensive line is playing with some edge, including left tackle Jonah Williams, who has shown no weakness as he battles through a dislocated right knee cap. Joe Burrow did get sacked three times last week, but it didn't seem to phase him as he made his way to 300 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.
Free Football Pick Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs Temple Owls Prediction, 10/21/2022 College Football
Temple Owls vs Tulsa Golden Hurricane College Football Pick and Prediction 10/21/2022. The Tulsa Golden Hurricane travel to Philadelphia, PA to face the Temple Owls at 7:30PM EST at Lincoln Financial Field. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Tulsa Golden...
Doc's Sports Weekly Newsletter with Free Picks from Expert Handicappers - October 19-October 25, 2022
- Sharpe Picking 74% With His Last 46 Football Plays!. - Esparza With 11 Straight Daily Prop Play Winners!. Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit NHL Play (CLICK HERE) Robert Ferringo – 7-Unit NBA Play (CLICK HERE) Robert Ferringo – 7-Unit NHL Play (CLICK HERE) Raphael Esparza – 7-Unit...
Winnipeg Jets vs Vegas Golden Knights Prediction, 10/20/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
The Vegas Golden Knights host the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday. The Winnipeg Jets had a rough game after their 4-1 loss to the Stars in the last game they played. The Jets had a below average offensive performance in the loss. In the game, they earned a goal on 1 out of the 25 shots they put on net. They also had 5 power play opportunities but weren't able to net one. Winnipeg tallied 8 penalty minutes in this contest.
Seattle Kraken vs Colorado Avalanche Prediction, 10/21/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Kraken (+280) Avalanche (-360) Ball Arena is the site where the Colorado Avalanche will play the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The odds on this game have Seattle at +280 and Colorado is at -360. The over/under has been set at 7. The Seattle Kraken will need a bounce...
Kiwoom Heroes vs KT Wiz Prediction, 10/20/2022 KBO Pick, Tips and Odds
Suwon KT Wiz Park is the venue where ByungHo Park and the KT Wiz (78-60, 3rd in KBO) will play the Kiwoom Heroes (79-62, 4th in KBO) on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Kiwoom is slugging .363 and have struck out 1,030 times, while being walked on 524 occasions. They have accumulated 573 RBI's as well as 1,240 hits on the campaign, while their batting average is sitting at .252. The Heroes have accrued 203 doubles as a team and have hit 93 balls out of the park. They have notched a total of 616 runs and hold an on-base percentage of .333. As a unit, the Kiwoom Heroes are scoring 4.3 runs/g, which is 8th in the league.
Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The Atlanta Hawks are hosting the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena on Friday. The Magic stepped onto the hardwood against the Pistons and ended up losing by a score of 113-109 in their last contest. Orlando finished the game having earned a 48.8% field goal percentage (42 out of 86) and made 11 of their 30 shots from beyond the perimeter. At the free throw line, the Magic made 14 of 19 tries for a rate of 73.7%. Concerning hauling in boards, they collected 48 with 10 of them being of the offensive variety. They also doled out 21 dimes in this game while forcing 12 turnovers and earning 5 steals. In relation to defense, Orlando allowed the other team to shoot 42.6% from the floor on 40 out of 94 shooting. Detroit distributed 31 dimes and had 11 steals for the contest. In addition, Detroit collected 41 boards (12 offensive, 29 defensive) and earned 5 blocks. Detroit finished the game at 79.2% at the charity stripe by knocking down 19 of their 24 tries. They also converted 14 of their 38 tries from 3-point range. Regarding personal fouls, the Magic ended up finishing with 24 and the Pistons racked up 21 personal fouls.
Free Football Pick Arizona State Sun Devils vs Stanford Cardinal , 10/22/2022 College Football
Stanford Cardinal vs Arizona State Sun Devils College Football Pick and Prediction 10/22/2022. The Arizona State Sun Devils travel to Stanford, CA to face the Stanford Cardinal at 4:00PM EST at Stanford Stadium. Doc's Sports provides College Football picks, predictions, tips and college football odds on this matchup of Arizona...
Philadelphia Flyers vs Nashville Predators Prediction, 10/22/2022 NHL Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Odds/Point Spread: Flyers (+138) Predators (-163) The Nashville Predators welcome the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. The odds on this game have the Flyers at +138 and the Predators are priced at -163. The total is set at 6. The Philadelphia Flyers were on the wrong end of...
3 Saints takeaways after Week 7 loss vs. Cardinals
The New Orleans Saints had a big opportunity on Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals to beat a struggling NFC opponent and keep the team squarely in the thick of the NFC Wild Card and NFC South playoff races. Instead, Andy Dalton threw two pick-sixes to close out the second quarter, the Saints now find themselves at 2-5 and likely on the outside of the postseason race looking in. After that disastrous primetime Saints-Cardinals game, let’s look at some of the biggest Saints Week 7 takeaways.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The Houston Rockets host the Memphis Grizzlies at Toyota Center on Friday. The Grizzlies played the Knicks and earned the victory with a final of 115-112 in their last contest. Memphis finished with a 38.9% FG percentage (42 of 108) and knocked down 17 of 50 3-pointers. From the free throw line, the Grizzlies buried 14 of 23 shots for a rate of 60.9%. Concerning rebounding, they earned 64 with 20 of them being of the offensive variety. They also recorded 27 assists for this contest in addition to forcing the other team into 12 turnovers and having 6 steals. When discussing defending, Memphis let their opponent shoot 40.4% from the floor on 44 out of 109 shooting. New York doled out 28 dimes and had 7 steals in the game. On top of that, New York collected 54 rebounds (18 offensive, 36 defensive) and had 7 blocked shots. New York ended up going 83.3% when shooting free throws by knocking down 15 of 18 tries. They knocked down 9 of 37 attempts from distance. In relation to fouls, the Grizzlies finished with 17 and the Knicks racked up 26 fouls.
