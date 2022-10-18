ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup

These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic

Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap

Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap

Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Randolph over Parsippany Hills - Field hockey recap

Anna Stock struck twice while Riley Novak and Kayla Pentz each chipped in a goal as Randolph won on the road, 4-0, over Parsippany Hills. Jessa Altemose recored the shutout with one save for Randolph (11-4-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Parsippany Hills is now 3-9-2. The...
RANDOLPH, NJ
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Camden Catholic defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap

Danielle Leber had a goal and an assist as Camden Catholic defeated Absegami 3-1 in Cherry Hill. Bella Miller had a goal to go along with an assist as well with Dillan Sorino also scoring a goal. Ayana Jackson had seven saves. Camden Catholic (6-8-1) outshot Absegami 14-8 in the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap

Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Football: Don Bosco Prep defeats Paramus Catholic

Don Bosco Prep finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of the Non-Public A Group for the time being following its 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco Prep (6-2) had a long drive to open the third quarter and take a 49-21 lead before Logan Bush scored with five seconds left in the quarter to give the Ironmen a 56-21 advantage.
PARAMUS, NJ
Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest

Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
