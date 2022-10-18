Read full article on original website
Boys soccer Top 20, Oct. 20: Shocking tournament upsets lead to surprising shakeup
These last few weeks of county tournaments have shown us a lot about the landscape of boys’ soccer in New Jersey. We’ve seen a number of Top 20 teams lose their games in shocking fashion this week, most notably Pingry, who lost in their Somerset County semifinal matchup to Bernards on Tuesday night in penalty kicks. Teams like Ramsey, West Orange and Freehold Township (dropped out of the Top 20) also suffered upset losses in the last few weeks of county tournament play, forcing a major reshuffling of the rankings.
Girls Soccer: 2022 SJ Coaches’ Cup final preview - No. 11 Eastern vs. No. 13 Shawnee
Girls Soccer: Shawnee at Cherokee, Tues. Oct. 4. — SJ COACHES’ CUP TOURNAMENT FINAL. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Football: Midd. South edges out win over Donovan Catholic
Jake Czwakiel scored a touchdown and booted in a field goal to help Middletown South take a 17-6 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. Midd. South (6-1) led 14-7 at the half. Czwakiel and Donovan Summey both ran in short-yardage touchdowns in the opening half to help the Eagles...
East Brunswick defeats Allentown - Boys soccer recap
Joseph Carbone netted a hat trick and Sam Negron added a goal and two assists as East Brunswick defeated Allentown 5-0 in East Brunswick. East Brunswick (8-9) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before adding three more goals in the second half. Vito Rappa also tallied a goal while Brandon Silveira stopped five shots for the shutout.
Hamilton West defeats Burlington City - Girls soccer recap
Hamilton West defeated Burlington City 2-0 in Burlington. With the win, Hamilton West improved to 3-14-1 while Burlington City fell to 12-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Football: Shawnee, Papa top Williamstown to secure high seed for postseason
Joe Papa hit Williamstown in the air and on the ground as Shawnee defeated Williamstown, 30-14, in Williamstown. Papa completed 8-of-10 passes for 113 yards and ran for two touchdowns as the Renegades improved to 5-4 on the year. Williamstown dropped to 2-7. Nick Rusinski also ran 17 times for...
Girls volleyball: Conference Players of the Week, Oct. 12-18
Note: This edition of NJ.com’s Conference Players of the Week is based on performances that coaches and school officials entered for matches between Oct. 12-18. Any match that is played on October 19 will be considered for next week.
Grusser’s return fuels No. 17 Ramapo win over Ridgewood - Football recap
Jack Grusser returned to action from an ankle injury and completed of 13-of-17 passes for 244 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 38-12 victory over Ridgewood in Franklin Lakes. Grusser, a Harvard commit, tossed two TD passes to Will Scordato...
Randolph over Parsippany Hills - Field hockey recap
Anna Stock struck twice while Riley Novak and Kayla Pentz each chipped in a goal as Randolph won on the road, 4-0, over Parsippany Hills. Jessa Altemose recored the shutout with one save for Randolph (11-4-3), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Parsippany Hills is now 3-9-2. The...
Moreno’s three goals power Harrison past North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Brando Moreno’s three goals and two assists fueled Harrison to a 6-1 victory over Norther Arlington in Harrison. Yusufu Jaite had a goal and an assist for Harrison (11-2-1). Eann Vieira and Randy Abarca scored a goal each and Gabriel Barreto-Reis added two assists. Jonathan Hermo made three saves and Ismael Kone had two in the win.
South Hunterdon over New Hope-Solebury (PA) - Football recap
Tanner McCaffrey threw for one touchdown and ran for another as South Hunterdon won at home, 28-0, over New Hope-Solebury (PA). With the win, South Hunterdon (6-2) is likely to be in the playoffs in Super Section South 2. Edward Cooper opened the scoring with a 2-yard run in the...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
West Windsor-Plainsboro North over South Brunswick - Girls soccer recap
Maya Anico posted a goal and an assist to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro North past South Brunswick 2-0 in Plainsboro. Aditi Singh also had a goal with Ava Francis posting six saves in goal. West Windsor-Plainsboro North (7-10) outshot South Brunswick 26-6 in the game. Stephanie Macaluso had 24 saves for...
Camden Catholic defeats Absegami - Girls soccer recap
Danielle Leber had a goal and an assist as Camden Catholic defeated Absegami 3-1 in Cherry Hill. Bella Miller had a goal to go along with an assist as well with Dillan Sorino also scoring a goal. Ayana Jackson had seven saves. Camden Catholic (6-8-1) outshot Absegami 14-8 in the...
Triton over Moorestown Friends - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Walker scored two goals to lead Triton past Moorestown Friends 4-2 in Moorestown. Triton (8-7-1) held a 2-0 lead at the half and outshot Moorestown Friends 20-12 in the game. Kyra Samalonis and Amelia Aquino had a goal and an assist each with Brittany Boyle also tallying an assist....
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) ties Wardlaw-Hartridge - Boys soccer recap
Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) played Wardlaw-Hartridge to a 1-1 draw, in Edison. Both teams scored in the second half. Kyle Durkin put Calvary Christian (4-9-10 ahead by scoring off an assist by Caleb Bugge in the 58th minute, and Wardlaw-Hartridge (10-5-1) found a tying goal in the 70th minute. The...
Football: Don Bosco Prep defeats Paramus Catholic
Don Bosco Prep finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of the Non-Public A Group for the time being following its 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco Prep (6-2) had a long drive to open the third quarter and take a 49-21 lead before Logan Bush scored with five seconds left in the quarter to give the Ironmen a 56-21 advantage.
Football: No. 13 Old Tappan defeats Demarest
Old Tappan, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled by Demarest 41-14 in Demarest to improve to 7-1. With the win, Old Tappan remains in second place in the North 3 Group with Hillside nipping at its heels. The top 16 teams in each public school group will qualify for the postseason.
Football: Hart tosses 3 TDs to lead Hunterdon Central past Perth Amboy
Hunterdon Central prepared to take on Perth Amboy in a game that had some playoff implications. In one of the most important games of the year, RJ Hart showed up for the Red Devils. Hart finished 9-for-15 and threw for 146 yards and three touchdowns to help Hunterdon Central cruise...
Jackson Memorial bulldozes Freehold Township in 2nd half, returns to playoffs
In the post-game huddle, Jackson Memorial head coach Vin Mistretta couldn’t say with certainty who his team would be playing in the first round of the state tournament next weekend. He couldn’t even tell them if they would be home or on the road. “We’ll figure all that...
