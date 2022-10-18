Read full article on original website
WGME
New program aims to connect Maine students with paid internships
PORTLAND (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills announced the “Maine Career Exploration Program” Thursday. The program will connect thousands of young Mainers to paid internships and other work experiences. The governor says the program, aimed at students, is part of a larger effort to strengthen the state's workforce.
Former Gov. LePage, Maine Dems focus on economy as Election day nears
PORTLAND (WGME) -- With 18 days to go until Election Day, the economy is on the mind of Maine voters. A new poll shows current Governor Janet Mills with a 10-point lead over former Governor Paul LePage, but with many still undecided. The Pan-Atlantic Research Omnibus poll shows money is...
'They are really in a bind': Maine restaurants and breweries battle to hire workers
From restaurants to breweries, getting enough workers is something many Maine businesses are trying to tackle. Maine restaurants offer some of the best food in the country, but some owners say there aren’t enough workers to keep up with the growing dining demand so they're getting creative. Businesses have...
Maine BMV to unveil new appointment system Monday
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles plans to unveil its new appointment system on Monday. The system aims to allow Mainers to schedule appointments at BMV branch offices throughout the state. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, Deputy Secretary of State for BMV Cathie Curtis and other leaders...
Portland hosts conference on homelessness as state searches for solutions
PORTLAND (WGME) – There's a new effort to fight the rise of homelessness in Maine. Thursday, stakeholders from around the state met in Portland to talk about the crisis. Preble Street says the pandemic and lack of affordable housing are fueling the rise in people experiencing homelessness. Those who...
New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine
A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
Sunny skies in Maine, but when will the snow really start to fly?
PORTLAND (WGME)--If the end of October has you thinking about when we can expect the first big winter snowfall in Maine, you’re not alone. Many ski resorts across Maine and New Hampshire have already been testing out snowmaking equipment, and we have seen some flakes already in the high elevations of Maine and New Hampshire.
Remains of Maine WWII veteran identified, on his way home
(WGME) - The remains of a Maine man killed during World War II have recently been identified. Now, he's on his way home. Army Air Forces Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin of New Vineyard was finally accounted for in July. The Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency announced this earlier this week. Sgt. Gravlin's...
CBS 13/FOX 23, Bangor Daily News host gubernatorial debate Monday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage will face off in a debate hosted by CBS13/FOX23 and the Bangor Daily News on Monday. The debate will be held at the CBS13 studios in Portland. CBS13's Gregg Lagerquist and Michael Shepard with the Bangor Daily News will...
Maine hospitals see surge in children with cases of RSV
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There’s a surge in RSV cases around the country, and Maine is no different. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory illness that results in thousands of children going to the hospital each year, however, doctors say the hospital shouldn’t necessarily be a parent’s first stop.
Maine students prepare for roles in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
WELLS (WGME) – Four Maine students are preparing to take part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. They will be part of the “Macy's Great American Marching Band,” which includes top musicians, color guard and dancers from all over the country. The four students...
