Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victim identified in Dillingham Drive fatal shooting; shot during domestic altercation
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until guilty. UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office released more information on the fatal Dillingham Drive shooting that took place on the morning of October 20, 2022. According to deputies, they were dispatched to a residence on Dillingham Drive in Monroe, […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Vehicle damage prompts arrest
A woman was arrested Sunday after Ruston Police responded to a disturbance at University Crossing Apartments on West California Avenue. The caller reported Maya Hudson, 21, of Ruston, was knocking loudly on his door stating she wanted to fight him. As officers were responding, the caller said Hudson was on top of his Lexus sedan attempting to damage it.
Sterlington Police searching for burglary suspect
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the morning of October 21, 2022, the Sterlington area experienced car entries from an unknown suspect. Sterlington Police has released a surveillance video of the suspect arriving at a residence with a backpack and facemask. If you know any information on […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Woman arrested after altercation
A Monroe woman was arrested at Grambling State University Tuesday after she allegedly engaged in fighting and damaged school property. GSU Police responded to a disturbance at Truth Hall, a campus housing facility, about 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. Zoie C. Shaw, 21, of Monroe, reportedly engaged in an altercation with a friend. She admitted taking a fire extinguisher, going to the friend’s room, and striking the door with the extinguisher multiple times. Officers observed broken glass from damage.
wdhn.com
Traffic stop in Union Parish ends with driver shot in the face; incident under investigation
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, October 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 1999 Mercury Marquis on Louisiana Highway 33 and Rosewood Drive in Farmerville, La. As the vehicle pulled over into the premises of a local business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the business.
Search continues for murder suspect, wanted in deadly Monroe nightclub shooting
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— There’s nothing like a night out on the town in Louisiana, but on April 2, 2022, shots were fired outside a popular nightclub in Monroe. Five people were shot, one person died, and the alleged shooter is still wanted on several felony charges, including murder. Authorities continue their search for Stanvious Cloman. […]
Monroe man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
La. woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint.
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
2 students taken into custody for weapon discovered at El Dorado High School
UPDATE (10/21/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, officials confirmed that two students were taken into custody for a weapon being on the campus of El Dorado High School. The identities of the students will not be released due to their juvenile status. Some EHS parents express to KTVE/KARD that they feel comforted knowing […]
KNOE TV8
New truck stop solves parking issues in south Monroe neighborhoods
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - For the last several months, residents spotted 18-wheelers parking in illegal spots in south Monroe neighborhoods. Truck drivers are now able to park at the Quickway Truck Stop store, located at 3019 Hwy. 165, S Bypass. The store added a truck stop to its location a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Gun incident at restaurant prompts arrest
Ruston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly pointed a handgun at people at the Waffle House on La. Highway 33. A RPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle after it left the restaurant and stopped it on Interstate 20. A search of the vehicle revealed two small containers of marijuana and two handguns. The driver, Deamonte Winzer, 24, of Arcadia, said one container and one gun were his but that nothing had happened at the Waffle House.
Police arrest Monroe man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, plus other offenses
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (10/17/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Jontae Marquez Turpin was arrested on Monday, October 17, 2022, and charged with Disturbing the Peace, Simple Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. His bond was set at $46,250. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — […]
Monroe man accused of holding girlfriend and 2 other victims at gunpoint with infant baby present, police say
On October 13, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Peach Street in reference to a disturbance
KNOE TV8
Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.
KNOE TV8
Franklin Parish officials react to skirmish at high school game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said one of the coaches made physical contact with him as he...
wbrz.com
Bridge City youth offenders moved to center in Monroe, not Angola
BATON ROUGE - The first wave of juvenile inmates being housed at the embattled Bridge City Center for Youth was moved to a youth center in Monroe early Tuesday morning and not Angola as first reported, in a controversial move that comes after a string of problems at the New Orleans-area jail.
KNOE TV8
Monroe City Schools notifies LHSAA of skirmish in stands
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe City Schools have informed the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after an altercation Thursday night in the stands between several people, including coaches, fans, and members of law enforcement. Video captured by KNOE’s Brendon Fairbairn shows several people, including coaches and sheriff’s deputies, pushing and...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
Comments / 1