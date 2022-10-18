Ruston Police arrested a man early Saturday morning after he allegedly pointed a handgun at people at the Waffle House on La. Highway 33. A RPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle after it left the restaurant and stopped it on Interstate 20. A search of the vehicle revealed two small containers of marijuana and two handguns. The driver, Deamonte Winzer, 24, of Arcadia, said one container and one gun were his but that nothing had happened at the Waffle House.

RUSTON, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO