Warriors begin NBA title defense at home Tuesday

By Will Tran
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The Golden State Warriors are the Lords of the Rings… literally.  Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and the gang will begin their title defense tonight in the season opener against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Oakland ramen shop servers stop crime in Power Rangers costumes

It’s been an eventful offseason. By now, we all have seen the video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole. Both said they are ready to move on and try to win another ring.

The team will receive their championship rings for last season tonight. The Warriors are advising fans to arrive early and to be in their seats by 6:30 if they want to see the ring ceremony. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

There will also be a Championship Ring AR Experience that will allow fans to “virtually wear the team’s Championship rings and capture photos to share on social media.”

A fan fest will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Thrive City featuring live music, games, photo ops, a special kids zone and the AR ring experience. The Fan Fest is open to all fans. Those without tickets to the game can watch the pregame ceremony or the game itself on Thrive City’s 3,108 square-foot video board in the West Plaza.

Other things to look out for tonight:

  • All fans attending the game will receive a limited-edition celebratory Opening Night t-shirt
  • Halftime entertainment from R&B singer/songwriter Kehlani
  • Actress Nayah Damasen will sing the National Anthem

The game will also mark the return of Juan Toscano-Anderson, the Oakland native who left in the offseason to join the Lakers.

The Golden State Warriors’ first game of the regular season is tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

