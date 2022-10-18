Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State erupts with nine goals in 9-2 victory over BentleyThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened’: losing Lucky’s and other campus gemsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud dedicates season to late HaskinsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Another cold day ahead of a warming trend
More cold, cloudy and breezy conditions are on the way this afternoon ahead of a warmer end to the week. Just like the last 2 days, we’re watching an area of low pressure spiral around to the north. This will keep kicking down more clouds and a cold westerly breeze. Wind speeds will stay at 10-20 mph, which will make our high in the mid to upper 40s feel about 10 degrees colder.
NOAA releases winter weather outlook: How will La Niña impact Ohio?
The Climate Prediction Center's official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north.
Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
NBC4 Columbus
Symptom check: COVID, cold, allergies, or flu?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “October crud” is here, and it can be difficult to determine if it’s allergies, a cold, flu, COVID, or even just dry air from indoor heating systems causing the symptoms. “The biggest things are looking at systemic symptoms … so fatigue,...
WATCH: Band of the Week winner West Jefferson High School
WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WCMH) — West Jefferson High School is NBC4 Football Friday Nite’s Week 10 Band of the Week. Watch the band’s halftime performance in the video player above.
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
Police chase results in crash, temporary closure of Sullivant Ave.
Two people are in custody after a police chase led to a crash and a closure of a west Columbus intersection. At around 4 a.m. Friday, Franklin County deputies attempted to stop a car because the tags weren’t visible. The driver, however, did not stop and continued to drive away. The car eventually crashed into […]
How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
Michigan family disappears hours after strange 911 call
No one has seen nor heard from Anthony, Suzette, Brandon and Noah Cirigliano since Sunday.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio's COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for the first time in months, Ohio's latest COVID-19 report made that a brief respite. https://nbc4i.co/3gqkXFl. Ohio’s COVID-19 cases bounce back after hitting milestone. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) - After recently falling out of the quintuple digits for...
Fun-loving, shy Patricia is ready for adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Finding a dog with cute and different markings can be a challenging feat. Patricia is a 2-year-old mix breed that has the face of an angel and the heart of a wallflower. She is super shy when meeting new people, and once she understands you are there to love on her, […]
Which Reynoldsburg schools are remote learning?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bus driver shortage in one central Ohio school district is impacting whether students are learning in person or virtually. Reynoldsburg City School families were informed Wednesday that a remote learning rotation for elementary students will be in effect until further notice. In addition, several high schools and middle schools are […]
‘No time to react’: Ohio couple start petition for safer highways
"We did not have any time to react or prepare for such an impact and ended up going full speed through the doe, making it bounce behind our vehicle."
Giant Eagle opens Market District stores in Powell, Hilliard, plans more conversions
POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Giant Eagle is adding to its Market District footprint in Central Ohio. The Pittsburgh-based grocery chain on Thursday marked the transformations of its supermarkets at 4001 Britton Parkway in Hilliard and 4000 W. Powell Road in Powell to the format, which includes expanded products and services. And more such […]
Giant Eagle eliminates plastic bags from more Ohio stores starting Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Thursday, Giant Eagle shoppers in central Ohio will have to bring their own bags to lug groceries home — or cough up a nickel for a paper one. The grocery giant announced in September it would stop providing single-use plastic bags at checkout, citing the bags’ high environmental impact. Instead, […]
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-- At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new...
Communities mourn Marietta plane crash victims
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Communities from central Ohio to Parkersburg, West Virginia are mourning the two lives lost in Tuesday’s plane crash in Marietta. Timothy Gifford, 49, of Orient, OH was a retired Columbus firefighter. Eric Seevers, 45, of Parkersburg, WV was a musician. The people who knew them say they both had a love […]
16-year-old struck in Reynoldsburg shooting
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for the suspect who fired multiple gunshots near Reynoldsburg on Friday, striking two homes and a 16-year-old. Officers responded to the 6700 block of Gemstar Road on Friday around 2:19 p.m. after reports of a person shot, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Authorities found a 16-year-old […]
Woman, child, cat injured in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people, including a child, and a cat were injured in a shooting in west Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 7:59 p.m. on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. One victim, a 9-year-old boy, was taken in stable condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, while […]
Man shot outside Hudson Street bar, will not identify suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that injured a man leaving a bar early Friday. A 31-year-old was found outside an East Fulton Street apartment after being shot near a bar on East Hudson Street. Columbus police say about 2 a.m., the victim was shot in the chest when two suspects approached […]
Comments / 0