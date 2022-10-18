More cold, cloudy and breezy conditions are on the way this afternoon ahead of a warmer end to the week. Just like the last 2 days, we’re watching an area of low pressure spiral around to the north. This will keep kicking down more clouds and a cold westerly breeze. Wind speeds will stay at 10-20 mph, which will make our high in the mid to upper 40s feel about 10 degrees colder.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO