Read full article on original website
Related
I would cancel Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV Plus in October — here’s why
Holiday shopping may require some streaming service savings. Here's our deep dive into which ones you should cancel.
The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now
One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
22 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – watch these while you can
The end of the month is upon us, which means a few different things for Netflix fans eager to stream the newest hits on the service like the just-released movie Blonde and hit TV series like Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer. Content like those titles, of course, is constantly being added to the incomprehensibly large library of shows and movies that already exists for the streamer’s subscribers to binge. But plenty of titles are also leaving Netflix, too — and in short order.
ComicBook
The Crown Season 5 Trailer Released by Netflix
The Crown Season 5 trailer has been released by Netflix, and you can watch it above! This new season of The Crown has never been more highly anticipated – or more divisive. Season 5 of the series will be tackling the modern era of British Royalty, particularly the story arc of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), and all of the drama surrounding her, Prince Charles (Dominic West), and Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton).
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
55 Vicodin a Day: Matthew Perry Details Friends-Era Drug Addiction
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long struggle with addiction. In his new memoir Frieds, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old reveals the truth about his substance abuse issues and the near-death experience that changed everything for him. Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on hit...
Netflix users concerned by news original horror His House will be removed from service
Netflix UK is removing one of its most acclaimed horrors after just two years on the service.Each month, the streaming platform takes down a large quantity of titles due to licencing rights.However, users were surprised to discover in September that the service was removing Hemlock Grove, one of its first ever series to be listed as a Netflix Original.It sparked a discussion about the availability of the series after its departure, with many expressing concern over the future of other Netflix Originals.It’s now been revealed that the next Original to be removed in the UK will be His House,...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
'1899' will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 17
The new series "1899," from the creators of "Dark" will premiere Nov. 13 on Netflix.
Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions
A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
Is ‘Terrifier 2’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s officially spooky season so that means the Super Bowl for horror movie fans has commenced. And what better way to celebrate than to watch the new clown-slasher-sequel, Terrifier 2?. When we last saw Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton), he had mutilated the sole survivor Victoria (Samantha Scaffidi)...
ComicBook
Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller
Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
HBO Announces Perry Mason Season 2 Premiere Date After Lengthy Hiatus
Perry Mason is back on the case. After a two-year hiatus, HBO announced on Twitter today that the reboot was currently in production. Perry Mason Season 2 is set to arrive on HBO Max in February 2023, nearly three years after the series premiere. Matthew Rhys (The Americans) is set...
How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free
Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode
Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
The Watcher: What everyone is saying about the #1 Netflix TV series
“What did I just watch? Terrible dialogue and writing.”. These are just some of the many negative responses left on Rotten Tomatoes by people who streamed The Watcher, the newly released Netflix series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan — the same team, by the way, behind Netflix’s recent smash hit Dahmer. The 7-episode new show stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mia Farrow, and it’s noteworthy for at least one remarkable reason — this Netflix release, which only hit the streamer less than a week ago, has already rocketed past Dahmer to take the #1 spot on the US TV list.
John Stamos Says He Probably Won't Do a Full House Reboot Without Bob Saget: 'There's a Piece Missing'
John Stamos isn't sure he'd return to Full House now that Bob Saget has passed away. The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on the iconic sitcom from 1987 to 1995 and again on Netflix reboot Fuller House, shared that he couldn't picture pulling off a Full House reboot without the late Saget. "It's just not the same without him," said Stamos. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute, which was beautiful, I thought."
Tony Danza to Play Meta Role in And Just Like That... Season 2
Tony Danza is joining the cast of And Just Like That... as himself. According to Deadline, Danza will play the father of Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez) in their sitcom. The Season 1 finale of the Sex and the City sequel depicted the non-binary podcast host/stand-up comedian Che moving to Los Angeles to shoot the pilot based on their family, with hopes of Danza coming aboard.
Joel McHale to Return to Network Comedy Roots in Fox's Animal Control
Joel McHale has a Fox comedy in the works. The Community star will return to his network comedy roots in Animal Control, a straight-to-series workplace comedy that follows a group of local Animal Control employees. McHale will play Frank, an eccentric former cop who was fired from the force for trying to expose corruption in his department. Now a cynical Animal Control officer with a knack for communicating with the critters, Frank's doing his best to understand the human part of the job.
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 1