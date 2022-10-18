ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.5 PST

This New Restaurant Cooks Up The Most Over The Top Menu In New Jersey

Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Whimsical 50s-Style NJ Restaurant Closing One Of Its Locations

A popular South Jersey restaurant is closing next week after seven years. The Pop Shop said its location at 1 S. Main St. in Medford will shut down on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “We thank you all for your support and friendships throughout the past 7 years,” read a Facebook post, which has over 1,500 likes and 600 shares.
MEDFORD, NJ
Marilyn Johnson

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Spring Gardens Apartments in Vineland for $18.35M

The Kislak Co. on Thursday said it helped trade Spring Gardens Apartments, a 130-unit garden apartment complex in Vineland, Cumberland County, for $18.35 million. Located at 771 South East Ave., Kislak marketed the property on an exclusive basis, with Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood handling the assignment on behalf of the seller, a longtime client to whom she previously sold other properties in Vineland and elsewhere.
VINELAND, NJ
Shore News Network

Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Halloween is approaching the Cherry Hill Police Department wants to ensure residents and families have a safe and fun night out. According to the department, the unofficial hours for trick-or-treating are between 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The department says that period should be used as a guideline for Trick or Treat hours this year – as they have been in the past. Thinking of painting the town on Mischief Night? Think again, because police will be enforcing a juvenile curfew. “A 7:00 PM suggested curfew will be in effect for all children under 18 not The post Here are some Halloween rules for Cherry Hill trick-or-treaters appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Poll: EHT, Mays Landing, Galloway: How Do You Feel About Outside Kids Trick or Treating in Your Neighborhood?

I used to live in an Egg Harbor Township neighborhood that was built for trick or treating: Quiet streets and a lot of houses close together. Every Halloween, it was like New York Times Square on New Year's Eve - people everywhere! In this case, the people were primarily kids and ran everywhere - up and down the sidewalks, across lawns, darting across streets.
GALLOWAY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

NBC10 Hires Former Miss New jersey As Reporter

A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Axios Philadelphia

4 places to grab lunch under $15 in Philadelphia

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. We've got you covered with four tasty lunch options for $15 or less. Dim Sum GardenWhat's on the menu: Opened in 2013, Dim Sum Garden serves traditional Shanghainese dishes, boba tea and smoothies. Cost: Dumplings (starting at $8), noodle dishes (starting at $10), fried rice (starting at $13), chicken, pork, and beef entrees (starting at $15)Address: 1020 Race St.Hours: 11am-10pm dailyLos Potrillos 2What's on the menu: A family-owned Mexican restaurant, Los Potrillos' menu spans everything from birria to tamales.Cost: Empanadas ($4), tamales ($4), 3 tacos ($12),...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Bill of Fare: Princeton tearoom offers upscale yet relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good food and perfectly steeped tea

Known for its international flair, Princeton seemed to me to be a perfect place for a tearoom. Doria and Calavino Donati thought so too. But theirs is not just any tearoom; there is nothing stuffy or overly feminine about the Tipple & Rose, which they opened last October. Their tearoom is very much their own creation, with antiques for decorations and an upscale but relaxed atmosphere designed for good food and the pleasures of afternoon tea.
PRINCETON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy