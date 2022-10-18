ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
yourbigsky.com

The Great Shakeout starts October 20

The annual earthquake drill practice event, the Great Shakeout, happens worldwide on October 20 at 10:20 am local time. The event’s purpose is to bring awareness to hazards and prepare others so they know how to respond when an earthquake hits. More than 80,000 Montanans (and counting!) are participating...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Top 3 Montana colleges & universities

Wallethub released a study ranking the best colleges in universities in Montana, coming at a time when the deadlines for college applications are on the first of November. The study is designed to help high school seniors decide which university they choose after graduating. The Treasure State’s top 3 colleges...
BOZEMAN, MT
yourbigsky.com

Montana VA participates in Prescription Take Back Day

Montana VA announced Thursday that its healthcare system would participate in National Prescription Take Back Day by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from October 28-29. According to the press release, two drop-off locations will be available for veterans and non-veterans to discard unneeded or outdated medications from their homes. Prescription...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy