yourbigsky.com
The Great Shakeout starts October 20
The annual earthquake drill practice event, the Great Shakeout, happens worldwide on October 20 at 10:20 am local time. The event’s purpose is to bring awareness to hazards and prepare others so they know how to respond when an earthquake hits. More than 80,000 Montanans (and counting!) are participating...
Top 3 Montana colleges & universities
Wallethub released a study ranking the best colleges in universities in Montana, coming at a time when the deadlines for college applications are on the first of November. The study is designed to help high school seniors decide which university they choose after graduating. The Treasure State’s top 3 colleges...
Montana VA participates in Prescription Take Back Day
Montana VA announced Thursday that its healthcare system would participate in National Prescription Take Back Day by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) from October 28-29. According to the press release, two drop-off locations will be available for veterans and non-veterans to discard unneeded or outdated medications from their homes. Prescription...
