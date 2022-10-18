Read full article on original website
Wild Wednesday: Black bear exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In our bi-weekly segment Wild Wednesday, we introduce you to the black bears at the Great Plains Zoo. The exhibit just opened in July.
Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
Someone You Should Know: Sioux Falls hairstylist creating a safe place for niche community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Divine Afro is more than a salon. And Ariel Beaird is much more than a hairstylist. Her clients are mostly adopted black and brown children or biracial children with white parents. “I’m adopted. I was adopted when I was two days old,...
Business owner touts TikTok as pivotal tool
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can often send people down a rabbit hole of videos for hours on end, but TikTok has also become a strong tool for marketing. Adding something as simple as a viral song can boost interactions and reach a larger audience, and even artists with musical talent are making songs that could be part of that next trendy video. Luke Lintz, co-owner of HighKey Enterprises LLC, focuses on capitalizing on this form of social media marketing. He explained how to make the popular app work for you and your business goals.
Finny Mini Farm and Sanctuary holding final open barn event of the year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lizzie Ju originally started her farm as just a hobby but quickly saw a need to take care of unwanted and neglected animals from around the area. ”I just have a big heart for animals, especially ones that are broken or unwanted or...
Augustana University announces 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show starting Oct. 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana University’s Center for Western Studies sponsored the 41st Annual Artists of the Plains Show, which will showcase students’ work as well as artists across the region starting Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 30. More than 30 artists from across...
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
Sanford CEO says health system will eliminate an undisclosed number of non-clinical positions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen notified Sanford employees this week that the health system will be eliminating some non-clinical positions within the organization. It is unclear how many positions will be eliminated or what non-clinical departments will be impacted. For more on this...
Fire destroys house displacing family in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Vermillion’s press release, a fire broke out at a residence that consumed the property and two animals, displacing the family who lived there. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a fire in northeast Vermillion on Thursday,...
Slowly warming up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It looks like we should start to warm up on today with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region. We’ll see some more cloud cover around for Thursday with highs in the 60s for everyone. By Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
Union Gospel Mission partners with Cricket Wireless to offer free phones
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Union Gospel Mission is partnering with Cricket Wireless to help provide free phones to those who may not have access. This has been done through a variety of events hosted by the Union Gospel Mission. And with no hidden fees or costs, cricket wireless...
Sioux Falls Police ask people to avoid the area of W. 12th and S. Hawthorne due to injury accident investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is currently investigating an injury accident near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue. They are asking people to avoid the area. The crash happened around 7:30 Wednesday evening. The investigation closed West 12th Street between Hawthorne and...
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis
Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines. Updated: 7 hours ago. Janna...
Police: Man in wheelchair in critical condition after accident involving car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Police say a man in a wheelchair was in an accident involving a car. Health officials say the man is currently in “critical condition.”. Police Spokesman Sam Clemens said the accident occurred near West 12th Street and South Hawthorne Avenue...
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
LIVE at 5:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Harrisburg vs. O’Gorman football game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg football team will take on O’Gorman, and Metro Sports TV is broadcasting the game live. The livestream is available in the video player below. The game begins at 6 p.m. Metro Sports TV’s broadcast will begin 15 minutes before with their pregame show.
Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Fire Department, dispatchers were called to help extinguish a car on fire. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on SD Highway 50. The first responding personnel found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Authorities closed the Highway 50 Business route for 1.5 hours and stayed on the scene for over two hours, ensuring the fire would not re-ignite in the high-voltage battery. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we are still roughly two months away until the first day of winter, colder days are ahead and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released their outlook for the upcoming winter season. The outlooks run from December through February, which...
