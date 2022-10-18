ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Freaky Friday: Twisted Nightmare Haunted House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Twisted Nightmare Haunted House has been bringing scares to the Sioux Falls area since 2014. “We try to hit all of your phobias. Fear of clowns, claustrophobia, fear of the dark, just different things that way everybody gets at least a little bit of a scare as they go through the haunted house,” Volunteer David Kading said.
Business owner touts TikTok as pivotal tool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It can often send people down a rabbit hole of videos for hours on end, but TikTok has also become a strong tool for marketing. Adding something as simple as a viral song can boost interactions and reach a larger audience, and even artists with musical talent are making songs that could be part of that next trendy video. Luke Lintz, co-owner of HighKey Enterprises LLC, focuses on capitalizing on this form of social media marketing. He explained how to make the popular app work for you and your business goals.
Sturgis artist wins SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - SculptureWalk’s 2022 People’s Choice Award goes to Travis Sorenson from Sturgis for his sculpture “Elk.”. “We are grateful to each participating artist, every person who voted for their favorite piece, and the City of Sioux Falls for their support of our mission to bring art to the people. We can’t wait to see this gorgeous piece on permanent display in our community,” says Regan Smith, SculptureWalk Board President.
South Dakota DOC investigates 31-year-old inmate’s death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from the South Dakota Department of Corrections, authorities are investigating a state prison inmate’s death. The inmate, Ray Palacio, 31, was transported overnight from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls to an area hospital, where...
Fire destroys house displacing family in Vermillion

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the City of Vermillion’s press release, a fire broke out at a residence that consumed the property and two animals, displacing the family who lived there. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched to a fire in northeast Vermillion on Thursday,...
Slowly warming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It looks like we should start to warm up on today with highs in the 50s and 60s around the region. We’ll see some more cloud cover around for Thursday with highs in the 60s for everyone. By Friday, there will be plenty of sunshine and high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.
Junkin’ Market Days draws large crowds in second year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With inflation still having a large impact across the board on every day prices, it’s the perfect excuse for many to look local when it comes to buying gifts this season. Not only to save a few dollars, but to put that money right back into local communities.
Jamie Smith makes campaign promise regarding nursing home crisis

Avera Medical Minute: Breast Cancer Awareness month and what to know. Physician assistant Kaci Park, with Avera Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Cancer Care, says about 1/8 women in the U.S. can have a breast cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. Knowing your voting rights, registration deadlines. Updated: 7 hours ago. Janna...
Fatal crash reported northeast of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported the third fatal accident in the region this week. Authorities say one person died, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash northeast of Sioux Falls. A preliminary report indicates that on Wednesday, around 9 p.m.,...
Car burst into flames west of Vermillion, no injuries reported

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a Facebook post from the Vermillion Fire Department, dispatchers were called to help extinguish a car on fire. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 p.m. on SD Highway 50. The first responding personnel found a small car on fire with flames spreading into the ditch. Authorities closed the Highway 50 Business route for 1.5 hours and stayed on the scene for over two hours, ensuring the fire would not re-ignite in the high-voltage battery. No injuries were reported in this incident, and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
NOAA releases outlook for upcoming winter season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While we are still roughly two months away until the first day of winter, colder days are ahead and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, released their outlook for the upcoming winter season. The outlooks run from December through February, which...
