Spooktacular Halloween Fun to be Held on October 28
It's time to finalize your plans for Halloween and one of the places to consider is the SPOOKTACULAR Block Party to be held on Friday, October 28 at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville. Hosted by the Bartlesville Community Center, the Bartlesville Public Library, Price Tower Arts Center and First Presbyterian...
Grades K-8 Invited to Audition for RUMPLESTILTSKIN
An audition will be held for Missoula Children's Theatre (MCT) production of RUMPELSTILTSKIN on Monday, October 31 from 4 to 6 pm at the Bartlesville Community Center. The audition is free and open to any child in grades K-8. No advance preparation for the audition is necessary. Most students will re.
It’s Almost Chili Time, Claremore!
The 35th annual Rotary Chili Supper is coming up on Friday, October 28th, in the Claremore High School Cafeteria from 5-7 pm. There will be chili, delicious desserts, a raffle for a TV from Stanley’s, and live entertainment from Claremore Public Schools students. Tickets are available at the door or from any Rotary member. It’s a great day to support our Zebras!
Nowata Seeking Vendors for November Harvest Festival
The City of Nowata will hold its Harvest Festival on Saturday, November 12 at the Nowata Fair Building, 132 South Ash Street. The event will feature a variety of vendors and games. The event is seeking vendors so if you want to be part of the fun, now is the...
Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage
Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
Neewollah 2022 Starts This Week
Neewollah 2022 kicks off this week in Independence. The annual event has been going on for a long time according to this year's Generalissimo Denise Hines who is in charge of organizing the event. Neewollah includes four parades, a carnival, a medallion hunt, a chili cook-off, and bandstand entertainment plus...
Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
Bartlesville Public Schools: Updates on SROs and Pride Event Poster Incident
A fourth Resource Officer for Bartlesville has been placed at a Bartlesville public school this fall with more on the way after Christmas break. That's according to Bartlesville Public Schools Supt Chuck McCauley on COMMUNITY CONNECTION this week. Supt. McCauley said two or three new School Resource Officers will start...
Talk of the Town: Thomas Trumbly
Thomas Trumbly appeared on Talk of the Town Thursday to talk about his campaign to become an Osage County Commissioner for District One. Trumbly talked about why he was running, what he is looking to accomplish as a county commissioner and more. You can listen to the full interview here.
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
Harry Wright Show Pre-Sand Springs
We will talk with Bartlesville head football coach Harry Wright on Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show from Dink’s Pit BBQ. The Bruins are getting set for their biggest game of the season, a Homecoming battle against Sand Springs on Friday night from Custer Stadium. The outcome of...
Cross country is the only other high school sport with active competition outside of football, and Bartlesville High has a big meet upcoming on Saturday. BHS will travel to Ponca City for 6A Regionals. Both the girls and guy’s teams will have a good chance at making it to state, with the girls probably favored to qualify, while the guys will have to battle.
Center of the Universe redesign ready for public input
The idea for a reimagined Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa is ready for input from the public.
Imagine a Day Without Water: City of Tulsa participating to raise awareness
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa is participating in the national advocacy movement Imagine a Day Without Water Thursday in an effort to raise awareness and educate the public about the value of water. On October 20, across the country, more than 1,000 organizations, corporations, and environmental...
Tri County Tech & Boys and Girls Club of Nowata open Facility in Nowata
The Tri County Tech Nowata Business Development Center and Boys and Girls club of Nowata announced last week there would be a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at the new joint-use facility for todays grand opening. This Facility is approximately 22,500 square feet and includes classrooms, a commercial kitchen,...
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Fox Nation follows Hulu in detailing Oklahoma Girl Scout murders
In 1977, three girls — Lori Farmer, Denise Milner and Michele Guse — were killed while attending a Girl Scout camp near Locust Grove, Oklahoma. Gene Leroy Hart, who was arrested after an intense manhunt and charged with the crimes, was ultimately acquitted after a sensational trial. The...
Walk-In Flu Clinic Offered October 24, 2022
The Washington County Health Department announced today it will hold a walk-in flu clinic on Monday, October 24 from 4 to 6 pm at their Bartlesville office, 5121 SE Jacquelyn Lane. Seasonal flu shots will be available for ages 6 months and older, including the high-dose shot recommended for ages...
