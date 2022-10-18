Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Dallas Mayor Looking for Federal Aid For Shortage of Emergency VehiclesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's personality may spark 'mutiny' in Broncos locker room, says former teammate
Russell Wilson has come under fire for his seemingly inauthentic and manufactured persona through the years, and it's been strikingly apparent in his first year with the Broncos. Well, that is according to former teammate Michael Robinson. With the Broncos sitting at 2-4 and their team entering something of a...
Sporting News
Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting
There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Sporting News
Ben Roethlisberger thought Tom Brady 'didn't want to be out there' vs. Steelers: 'There's no way he's enjoying this'
Ben Roethlisberger was on hand for the Steelers' shocking 20-18 win over the Buccaneers in Week 6. The retired Pittsburgh quarterback watched from a suite as his former team was able to mount an excellent defensive effort and get after Tom Brady frequently to pull off the upset. Roethlisberger was...
Sporting News
Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? Cardinals WR to make 2022 debut after failed PED test
The Cardinals are getting one of the top playmaking receivers in the NFL back following a contentious six-week suspension. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play his first game of the season in the Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Saints. Arizona activated him to its 53-man roster on Monday, providing quarterback Kyler Murray with a much-needed boost in the receiving corps.
Sporting News
How new 49ers weapon Christian McCaffrey fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense, now and later
The 49ers haven't had a Pro Bowl-caliber feature running back back in nearly a decade. Their trade with the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey changes that. Coach Kyle Shanahan, in five plus seasons in San Francisco, has had a productive rushing attack with a variety of backs post Frank Gore, from Carlos Hyde to Jeff Wilson Jr. None of them provided the same running and receiving upside McCaffrey will.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: Chiefs emerge as 'strong contender,’ WR responds cryptically to Dez Bryant's 'Bills or Chiefs' tweet
It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. may soon have a landing spot, and it's looking like one of the frontrunners to obtain his services is an AFC club. KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reports that the Chiefs are viewed as a "strong contender" for Beckham's services. Wilson also said that...
Sporting News
How Sports Interaction customers can see 1000x return on NFL Scorigami offering
There are plenty of different combinations of scores you can get during an NFL game. In fact, in the game's history, there have been over 1,000 different combinations of final scores. On Oct. 2 we saw the 1,073rd unique final score in an NFL game, as the Seahawks and Lions...
Sporting News
Taysom Hill's position, explained: Why fantasy football sites list him as TE despite stats, snaps saying otherwise
Fantasy football doesn't often have position controversies. Sure, every few years there is a player who makes the midseason switch from receiver to running back, or vice versa. We've seen it with the likes of Cordarrelle Patterson and Ty Montgomery, and those have always passed with little fanfare. But over...
Sporting News
Who is Rashid Shaheed? Saints wideout makes immediate impact on 'Thursday Night Football'
Viewers who were "treated" to last week's "Thursday Night Football" offensive disasterclass got to see some early points this week, and they came from an unlikely source. The Saints struck quickly against the Cardinals, with Andy Dalton heaving a bomb to wideout Rashid Shaheed for six on their opening drive.
Sporting News
Sean Payton tops Cardinals' best Kliff Kingsbury replacement candidates if Arizona fires head coach
The Cardinals just gave coach Kliff Kingsbury a four-year, $22 million contract extension in the 2022 NFL offseason. But that doesn't his job is safe from a midseason firing in the '22 regular season. After Arizona went 11-6 and earned an NFC wild-card playoff berth last season, the team has...
Sporting News
Best NFL Bets Week 7: Chiefs bury 49ers, Colts upset Titans, Saquon Barkley keeps Giants rolling, DeAndre Hopkins powers up Cardinals
Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, so it's once again time to pick our favorite bets of the upcoming slate. This has been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, and scoring has been way down. However, our tried-and-true methodology keeps us winning, and that's all that matters! Our weekly best bets column plucks the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football and serves them up to you on a tastefully designed platter.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Showdown tournaments
The Saints and Cardinals will kick off Week 7 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing skid, but they are two-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 44.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams have a couple of key players on the injury report (James Conner, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston), which is not ideal for those putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup. However, we still have Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Olave, among others, in play, so plenty of points will be scored in NFL DFS contests.
Sporting News
Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 7: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games
NFL DFS players are going to have a bit more trouble making lineups in Week 7. Why? Well, bye weeks are here in full force, so the player pool has thinned out a bit. The byes are as bad as it gets in Week 7 with the Eagles, Bills, Vikings, and Rams out of action, so those in DraftKings and FanDuel contests will have to dig deep for sleepers and stacks to buoy their daily fantasy lineups in cash games and tournaments alike.
Sporting News
Why Christian McCaffrey's injury history, contract likely cost Panthers a first-round pick in trade return
The Carolina Panthers got a lot from the 49ers for Christian McCaffrey. They landed a 2023 second, third, and fourth-round pick, along with a 2024 fifth. However, it fell well short of what they were asking for. According to Peter Schrager, the Panthers wanted multiple first-rounders for the 26-year-old McCaffrey....
Sporting News
Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? Latest updates on newest 49ers RB for Week 7
The 49ers just got a lot more dangerous. They acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers on Thursday night, pending a physical. San Francisco sent four draft picks back Carolina's way, but none are first-rounders. The Niners don't own their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft; they traded it to the Dolphins in the deal for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, which turned into Trey Lance.
Sporting News
Christian McCaffrey trade details: 49ers acquire Panthers RB for hefty package of picks
Christian McCaffrey has a long flight ahead of him. That's because the now-former Panthers running back is heading back to the West Coast. The 49ers acquired the star in a trade late Thursday night, pending a physical. McCaffrey made his name in California. As a running back at Stanford, he...
Sporting News
Betting and fantasy fallout from Christian McCaffrey's trade to the San Francisco 49ers: How does this move impact futures odds and other running backs?
The Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on and the fantasy and betting implications of the move are massive. It confirms the total rebuild for Carolina, while potentially lifting San Francisco above its divisional foes (all four NFC West teams have three wins). Naturally, our...
Sporting News
Why Travis Kelce's contract restructure could foreshadow Odell Beckham Jr. signing with Chiefs
Travis Kelce doesn't clear up rumors. The Chiefs offense has been pretty, pretty good this year, even in the wake of the Tyreek Hill trade to the Dolphins. That said, it's still missing a few elements to make it reminiscent of the great offenses schemed by Andy Reid in recent years.
Sporting News
49ers draft picks 2023: How San Francisco's stockpile of compensatory picks helped Christian McCaffrey trade
The 49ers just raised their 2023 bet by trading for Christian McCaffrey. To acquire the star running back it took a king's ransom, with San Francisco sending the Panthers the 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks along with a 2024 fifth rounder. It's a hefty price for the back, but the 49ers are taking the Rams approach to this season: The ends justify the means.
Sporting News
Ranking college football's top 25 quarterbacks: C.J. Stroud or Hendon Hooker at No. 1?
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Tennessee's Hendon Hooker?. That is the question that has surfaced this week when it comes to Midseason All-America teams and the Heisman Trophy race. There isn't a wrong answer at the midpoint of the season for the top spot among the star quarterbacks, but it's still a fun debate.
