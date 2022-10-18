ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Sporting News

Why was DeAndre Hopkins suspended? Cardinals WR to make 2022 debut after failed PED test

The Cardinals are getting one of the top playmaking receivers in the NFL back following a contentious six-week suspension. Three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will play his first game of the season in the Week 7 "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Saints. Arizona activated him to its 53-man roster on Monday, providing quarterback Kyler Murray with a much-needed boost in the receiving corps.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

How new 49ers weapon Christian McCaffrey fits perfectly in Kyle Shanahan's loaded offense, now and later

The 49ers haven't had a Pro Bowl-caliber feature running back back in nearly a decade. Their trade with the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey changes that. Coach Kyle Shanahan, in five plus seasons in San Francisco, has had a productive rushing attack with a variety of backs post Frank Gore, from Carlos Hyde to Jeff Wilson Jr. None of them provided the same running and receiving upside McCaffrey will.
Sporting News

Best NFL Bets Week 7: Chiefs bury 49ers, Colts upset Titans, Saquon Barkley keeps Giants rolling, DeAndre Hopkins powers up Cardinals

Week 7 of the NFL season is upon us, so it's once again time to pick our favorite bets of the upcoming slate. This has been one of the more unpredictable seasons in recent memory, and scoring has been way down. However, our tried-and-true methodology keeps us winning, and that's all that matters! Our weekly best bets column plucks the best moneyline, spread, over/under, and prop bets from each upcoming weekend of football and serves them up to you on a tastefully designed platter.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 7 Saints-Cardinals Showdown tournaments

The Saints and Cardinals will kick off Week 7 in the NFL on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are riding a two-game losing skid, but they are two-point favorites in a game with an over/under of 44.5, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Both teams have a couple of key players on the injury report (James Conner, Marquise Brown, Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Jameis Winston), which is not ideal for those putting together a DraftKings Showdown lineup. However, we still have Kyler Murray, Alvin Kamara, Zach Ertz, DeAndre Hopkins, and Chris Olave, among others, in play, so plenty of points will be scored in NFL DFS contests.
ARIZONA STATE
Sporting News

Best NFL DFS Stacks Week 7: Lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, daily fantasy football cash games

NFL DFS players are going to have a bit more trouble making lineups in Week 7. Why? Well, bye weeks are here in full force, so the player pool has thinned out a bit. The byes are as bad as it gets in Week 7 with the Eagles, Bills, Vikings, and Rams out of action, so those in DraftKings and FanDuel contests will have to dig deep for sleepers and stacks to buoy their daily fantasy lineups in cash games and tournaments alike.
Sporting News

Will Christian McCaffrey play this week? Latest updates on newest 49ers RB for Week 7

The 49ers just got a lot more dangerous. They acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Panthers on Thursday night, pending a physical. San Francisco sent four draft picks back Carolina's way, but none are first-rounders. The Niners don't own their first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft; they traded it to the Dolphins in the deal for the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, which turned into Trey Lance.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Betting and fantasy fallout from Christian McCaffrey's trade to the San Francisco 49ers: How does this move impact futures odds and other running backs?

The Carolina Panthers have traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers on and the fantasy and betting implications of the move are massive. It confirms the total rebuild for Carolina, while potentially lifting San Francisco above its divisional foes (all four NFC West teams have three wins). Naturally, our...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

49ers draft picks 2023: How San Francisco's stockpile of compensatory picks helped Christian McCaffrey trade

The 49ers just raised their 2023 bet by trading for Christian McCaffrey. To acquire the star running back it took a king's ransom, with San Francisco sending the Panthers the 2023 second, third, and fourth-round picks along with a 2024 fifth rounder. It's a hefty price for the back, but the 49ers are taking the Rams approach to this season: The ends justify the means.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy