How long is Otto Porter Jr. out? Hamstring injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Raptors forward

Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.
Sporting News
Why did Kawhi Leonard come off the bench? Clippers coach Tyronn Lue explains decision not to start forward in return from injury
Kawhi Leonard is finally healthy enough to suit up for the Clippers, but he wasn't on the court for Thursday's opening tip against the Lakers. The two-time Finals MVP was not a member of his team's starting lineup, coming off the bench for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Sporting News
Behind the meme: Inside the lead-up to Luka Doncic's hilarious smile at Devin Booker
The NBA's next great individual rivalry is here and it's between two of the league's brightest young stars — Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. The rivalry will be renewed when Booker's Suns host Doncic's Mavericks at the Footprint Center to open the 2022-23 season. The meeting, of course, is a rematch of the seven-game battle in the 2022 Western Conference Semifinals that ended with Doncic and company literally getting the last laugh.
Sporting News
How to watch Bucks vs. 76ers today: TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Thursday game
Two of the NBA's best players will go head-to-head on Thursday when the 76ers host the Bucks. On one side, Joel Embiid, a five-time All-Star who finished as the runner-up in MVP voting in each of the last two seasons. On the other, Giannis Antetokounmpo, a six-time All-Star and two-time MVP with one championship to his name.
Sporting News
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Pelicans vs. Nets 2022 NBA opening night game
Zion Williamson is considered day-to-day going into the 2022-23 NBA season. While it's been months since the one-time All-Star was cleared to play after missing all of last season, he suffered an ankle injury in preseason, forcing him to sit the team's final game. “I want to use the right...
Sporting News
Who will play alongside Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo? Breaking down Milwaukee's injury report, depth chart
The Bucks enter the 2022-23 campaign as one of the few teams with legitimate championship aspirations, but they will have to start the new season without a few key contributors. Ahead of Milwaukee's opener against Philadelphia, three wing players have already been ruled out: Pat Connaughton, Joe Ingles and Khris...
Sporting News
LeBron James offers honest assessment of Lakers' biggest issues after opening night loss to Warriors
Opening night of the 2022-23 season didn't exactly go well for the Los Angeles Lakers. After keeping things relatively close throughout the first half, the game got away in the third quarter, resulting in a 123-109 loss. To kick off the 20th season of his NBA career, LeBron James finished...
Sporting News
How did Zion Williamson play in his regular season return game? Pelicans forward looks like his All-Star self in win over Nets
A day before the Pelicans' 2022-23 season opener against the Nets, Zion Williamson placed a simple message on his shirt: "I'm back." As Brooklyn can now tell you, Williamson is, indeed, back. The 22-year-old forward was electric on Wednesday night, totaling 25 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists...
Sporting News
Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Nuggets TV channel, time, live stream for 2022 NBA Friday game
On opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season, Stephen Curry picked up right where he left off to close the 2022 NBA Finals. As the Warriors cruised to a win over the Lakers, the reigning Finals MVP dazzled his way to 33 points to go along with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals. He'll look to keep that momentum going as the Nuggets visit The Bay Area for a playoff rematch on Friday night.
Sporting News
Flushing Russell Westbrook’s bad shooting down the toilet: LeBron James weighs in after Lakers loss to Clippers
The 2022-23 season has gotten off to about as bad of a start as anyone could've expected for the Lakers. Following their opening-night loss to the Warriors, the Lakers fell to the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's return from injury. The game was close at times, but the outcome was never really in doubt.
