Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
WaBa Grill Set to Enter Texas After One Of The Chain’s Franchisee Inked a 10-Store Development DealMadocTexas State
Food experts: Texas restaurants ranked among best in the world to eat nachos at
That's the beauty of nachos, they can be whatever you want to be; from as plain as can be to as extravagant as a five-course meal at the top steakhouse in the world.
5 Things You Need To Know About Shopping At H-E-B
H-E-B Frisco opened their doors in September and soon Plano residents will have the grocery store in their backyard as well. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, the second H-E-B to debut in North Texas this fall. The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken And Waffles In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best chicken and waffles.
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season
DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store
H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
Here Where To Find The Absolute Best Soup In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of places to get each state's best soup.
H-E-B Opening New, Larger Location In North Texas
The new store will be 7,000 square feet larger than the Frisco location.
Take a Look Inside the ‘Hidden’ Speakeasy in Fort Worth
A TikTok user shared the video of a “hidden” bar in Fort Worth called The Bodega. I say “hidden” because you wouldn’t know it was there unless you were looking for it. But if you look The Bodega up online, they’re very upfront about who...
Fall season is here: This Dallas restaurant makes the best soup in Texas
The temperatures are cooling down around Texas and the rest of the country as the fall season is settling in and one of the best things to enjoy on a cool night is a big ole bowl of soup.
$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland
The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience The post Fatburger Opens New Location In Garland appeared first on What Now Dallas: The Best Source For Dallas News.
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son
DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral
Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show. Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead
With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
