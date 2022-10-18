ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Local Profile

5 Things You Need To Know About Shopping At H-E-B

H-E-B Frisco opened their doors in September and soon Plano residents will have the grocery store in their backyard as well. On November 2, H-E-B Plano will finally open, the second H-E-B to debut in North Texas this fall. The grocery chain can seem overwhelming with its wide range of...
PLANO, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Dallas restaurant ranked in America’s top 10 to dine at during the fall season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is well underway as we’re halfway through the month of October and when you think of eating out in the autumn months, what comes to mind?. Well, North Texas, you’ll be happy to hear that a recent report from Resy ranked the ten restaurants that define American dining in fall 2022 and a Dallas restaurant was listed in the top five.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Announces Opening Date for Local Store

H-E-B has announced the grand opening of its much-anticipated Plano store is right around the corner. H-E-B in Plano is officially set to open its doors to customers starting on Wednesday, November 2, at 6 a.m. The grand opening of H-E-B’s newest flagship store, located off Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway, has been highly anticipated by customers eager for its arrival.
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.
FORT WORTH, TX
CW33

True Texas story: New trailer out for holiday movie about Keller woman, son

DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son. The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.
KELLER, TX
Ash Jurberg

Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viral

Footage posted of an all-ages drag brunch in Plano, Texas, has gone viral on Twitter, sparking a debate over the appropriateness of the show. Sara Gonzales, host of The News and Why It Matters on Blaze TV, attended the all-ages brunch show at the restaurant/bar Ebb & Flow in Shops at Legacy on the weekend.
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Expect to See a Tire Pressure Warning With Low Temperatures Ahead

With temperatures dropping into the 30s Wednesday morning, don't be surprised if you see the low tire pressure icon when you start your car. It's expected to be the coldest morning in North Texas since late March. HOW COLD WILL IT GET?. A Freeze Warning has been issued from 3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy