What channel is the Phillies game on tonight? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Padres in NLCS, Game 1

Struggling ex-Yankees slugger is ‘sure to get interest’ on free-agent market
This one is a bit of a head-scratcher. Former New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo will be a free agent following the World Series. Despite his well-documented struggles the last two seasons, MLB Trade Rumors reports Gallo will be in demand. Gallo is perhaps the most mercurial player in the...
What channel is Arizona Cardinals game on today? (10/20/22) Watch NFL Week 7 vs. Saints on Amazon Prime | Time, TV, channel
The New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Jameis Winston, meet the Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, in an NFL Week 7 NFC matchup on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (10/20/2022) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial to Amazon...
What Astros’ Jose Altuve and field-crashing fan talked about before security took over
HOUSTON — The Yankees were three outs from falling into an 0-2 hole in the American League Championship Series on Thursday night when the Minute Maid Park lights dimmed. Out from the Houston Astros’ bullpen walked closer Ryan Pressly to his entrance song, Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down.”
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder retires
Eduardo Núñez announced his retirement from baseball on Thursday. The infielder issued this statement on his Instagram:. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Today, it is with mixed emotions that I officially announce my retirement from professional baseball. I had the opportunity of a lifetime to...
Ex-Astros slugger talks ‘dicey’ Yankee Stadium outfield atmosphere
It’s not easy playing at Yankee Stadium. One right fielder can attest to that. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Josh Reddick, who spent four years with the Houston Astros, took many trips to the Bronx during his 13-year career and became familiar with the heckles from New York fans as he manned the outfield at Yankee Stadium.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Yankees’ projected ALCS roster vs. Astros: Oswald Peraza, Ron Marinaccio added?
UPDATE (12:14 p.m.): The Yankees announced their roster for the American League Championship Series. It includes many changes form the American League Division Series. Read more about that here. ***. NEW YORK — No sleep ‘till Houston. Or that was at least for manager Aaron Boone, general manager...
The reason Yankees’ Aaron Judge kissed the NY logo on his jersey after Game 5 homer
NEW YORK — Aaron Judge soaked in the roar of the Yankee Stadium crowd running the bases after his second-inning home run Tuesday, a solo blast that put the Yankees up four runs in their second do-or-die game in a row, one they’d win 5-1 to finish off the Cleveland Guardians.
Bob Costas reacts to Mike Francesa’s criticism of Yankees-Guardians ALDS broadcasts on TBS
Mike Francesa is not a fan of Bob Costas. Apparently the feeling is mutual. The former WFAN host slammed Costas after Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Costas called the series for TBS, and Francesa didn’t like what he heard.
Yankees peeved over Gold Glove finalist stiffs | ‘It’s a joke’
HOUSTON — Yankees manager Aaron Boone was pretty sure the Astros were going to score a first-inning run in Wednesday night’s ALCS opener when Alex Bregman laced a shot to right-center field with two on and one out. “I had a really good view of it,” Boone said...
Yankees’ glaring weaknesses could mean goodbye ALCS | Klapisch
HOUSTON – The Yankees better hope their Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS was a one-night, Murphy’s Law outlier. Everything that could go wrong did. And every one of manager Aaron Boone’s decisions that could backfire went south, as well. The Yankees have...
Payback time? Here’s what Yankees had to say about hated Astros ahead of ALCS
NEW YORK — The Yankees finally are getting a real chance to get some vengeance with the Houston Astros for their cheating in 2017 and maybe 2019, too. Their regular-season meetings the last few years were fun, tense games because the teams don’t like one another at all, but this wasn’t payback time.
Yankees say Astros ‘got lucky’ in Game 2
HOUSTON — Yankees pitcher Luis Severino went straight to his iPad after his Game 2 ALCS outing to see the pitch cost his team three third-inning runs. The video confirmed his 1-2 fastball to Houston Astros third baseman was belt high, but on the inside corner. “I threw a...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s reason for not using Domingo German
HOUSTON — The Yankees have played six playoff games. Domingo German has been on the roster for every one of them but hasn’t pitched in any of them. “He’s in the calculations every night,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But more of a lengthy role.”. Want...
Pirates claim ex-Mets catcher
The Pittsburgh Pirates have claimed Ali Sanchez off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The catcher signed with the New York Mets as an international free agent in 2013. He spent the next few years bouncing around the minor-league system and then was added to the Mets 40-man roster in 2019. Sanchez made his major-league debut in 2020. He was eventually designated for assignment in early 2021 and subsequently traded to the St. Louis Cardinals. The 25-year-old has played in just seven major-league games, five with the Mets and two with the Cardinals.
Yankees, Astros’ great Roger Clemens talks Aaron Judge, skirts tough question, makes ALCS prediction
HOUSTON — Roger Clemens wasn’t messing around. If he was going to get back out there on the mound to throw a ceremonial first pitch before two of his old clubs began their latest American League Championship Series war on Wednesday night, he wanted to somewhat look the part.
Yankees face the sobering truth: Astros are just better | Klapisch
HOUSTON — If your antenna was up, you could hear the subtle change in manager Aaron Boone’s tone after the Yankees dropped another heartbreaker to the Astros on Thursday night. The can-do manager sounded like he was peering into the abyss, realizing his team was ready for the plunge. That’s where the Yankees are today, ever closer to being terminated by the American League’s No. 1 powerhouse.
Guardians dismiss hotel snafu before ALDS Game 5 vs. Yankees
Someone forgot to leave the lights on. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona said his club’s hotel problems ahead of Game 5 wasn’t a big factor in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss to the Yankees. According to WEWS, Francona was asked about the logistical issues after being eliminated by New York in the American League Division Series.
Yankees get Astros surprise as pitcher suffers champagne bottle injury
The Yankees didn’t see that coming. Nor, apparently, did Lance McCullers. An elbow injury McCullers suffered celebrating Houston’s American League Division Series win over the Mariners on Saturday pushed him from the team’s Game 3 starter to Game 4 for the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Amid injuries, Giants’ Kadarius Toney cracks back at critics: ‘I’m going to be who I originally was’
Kadarius Toney still thinks he can be a dominant player — even if fewer and fewer outside observers believe that. Toney on Thursday emphasized his confident mindset and brushed off critics, even as he likely will miss yet another game Sunday, when the 5-1 Giants visit the Jaguars. Toney,...
