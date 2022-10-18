Read full article on original website
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
I drove sporty electric SUVs from Tesla and Kia: Why I'd buy the $41,000 EV6 over the $66,000 Model Y
The Tesla has a bigger interior and better range, but the Kia EV6 is cheaper, charges faster, and doesn't have pesky touchscreen controls.
The Verge
Tesla is selling another at-home charger that works with other EVs
Tesla has launched a new J1772 wall charger that can be installed into homes and used with other brands of electric vehicles (via Electrek). The charger is capable of adding up to 44 miles of range per hour and features a 24-foot cable and can power-share to maximize electrical capacity, allowing you to charge multiple vehicles at once.
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi's 500-Mile Range Is Calculated With Cargo, Says Musk
Many companies planning on purchasing the Tesla Semi put down deposits and signed up early. They've been waiting years for the electric haulers, and without many specific details about the trucks themselves. There's always a chance that if the specs are disappointing, companies could cancel their orders. For this reason, it's good to know that, according to Elon Musk, the Tesla Semi should be able to travel 500 miles when loaded with cargo.
Polestar 3 Vs Tesla Model Y: Electric SUVs Compared
Luxury compact SUVs have been all the rage for the past few years now so it's only logical to see EV makers following the trend. The Tesla Model Y has been out on the roads for a couple years now and serves as the one of the first real entries into the compact luxury EV segment. Priced at over $58,000 for a base model and well over $86,000 with all of the options, it certainly isn't an inexpensive EV. With 21-inch wheels and Tesla's much maligned "Full Self-Driving" capability, it's quite firmly in the luxury EV segment.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
insideevs.com
OpEd: Musk's Twitter Deal Is Impacting Tesla Heavily, But Should It Be?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
insideevs.com
Tesla Energy Generation And Storage Business: Q3 2022 Results
The Tesla Energy business significantly expanded during the third quarter of 2022, with record revenues and energy storage deployment. According to the company, Tesla Energy revenues increased 38.6% year-over-year to $1.117 billion (5.2% of the total revenues), while the cost of revenues stands at $1.013 billion. Tesla energy storage deployed...
insideevs.com
Simplon Pulls Covers Off The Rapcon Pmax TQ Electric Mountain Bike
German electric motor maker TQ has made some notable strides since debuting not too long ago. First seen on the Trek Fuel EXe back in July, 2022, the TQ-HPR50 motor sets a new standard in the for-sport electric mountain bike game. Unlike the motors we find on cargo and utility e-bikes, TQ keeps the power down, which also means it keeps the size and weight down.
Important Recalls that May Affect Your Vehicle
When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a vehicle creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that vehicle at no cost to the owner. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.
insideevs.com
Tesla's Supercharger Voting Site Now Open: Where Should They Be?
Tesla now has a new page on its official website where you can go to vote on preferred locations for new Supercharger stations. This makes loads of sense since Tesla owners are likely to have some idea of where charging infrastructure is lacking. However, it's important to note that it appears you don't need to be a Tesla owner to vote, but you must have a Tesla account to log in.
insideevs.com
Tesla Autopilot Likely Saved This Woman's Life
This Tesla Model 3 owner is confident that her car saved her life. She claims the car actually took control on its own after the 70 mph crash, stabilizing the situation and bringing the EV to a safe stop. If a car's advanced driver-assist system either fails to work as...
insideevs.com
Hyundai Ioniq 5: The First EV To Win MotorTrend's SUV Of The Year Award
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has welcomed rave reviews ever since it was first unveiled. It's a uniquely styled fully electric crossover with impressive performance, plenty of range, super-quick charging capability, and accommodating passenger and cargo space. It comes as no surprise that MotorTrend named it the publication's 2023 SUV of the Year Award winner.
CNET
See the Alef Model A Flying Car Prototype
The top surface of the Alef Model A flying car is an open mesh to let air flow through. The body houses four propellers on one side of the passenger bubble and four propellers on the other side. Alef Model A flying forward. This computer rendering shows how Alef expects...
insideevs.com
New Porsche Sport E-Bike Is A Sleek Full-Suspension All-Rounder
Porsche is undoubtedly one of the most iconic and instantly recognizable automotive brands in the world. While the German company has indeed been making strides in the world of electric cars, it has also been doing so in the world of electric two-wheelers, more specifically, electric bicycles. One of its...
insideevs.com
GMC Sierra Denali EV Debuts, Mercedes EQE SUV Launches
InsideEVs is proud to present the one hundred and thirty-second regular episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
LidarSwiss Deploys Cepton Lidar for High-Fidelity Mapping and Smart Analytics on the Fly
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that it is working with LidarSwiss Solutions GmbH (“LidarSwiss”) to deploy its lidar technology in a drone-based mapping and analytics solution for infrastructure management and engineering design applications.
SpaceNews.com
SDA slide reveals Tranche 0 optical terminal manufacturers
SAN FRANCISCO – Mynaric, SA Photonics, Skyloom and Tesat are providing optical communications terminals for Space Development Agency Tranche 0 Transport and Tracking layer satellites scheduled for launch late this year. Derek Tournear, director of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Development Agency, displayed the names of the Tranche 0...
insideevs.com
CharIN Launches Megawatt Charging System (MCS) In North America
The Megawatt Charging System (MCS) DC fast charging connector for heavy-duty vehicles is just around the corner in North America. Following the global premiere at the EVS35 in Oslo, Norway in May 2022, earlier this month the MCS was officially launched by the Charging Interface Initiative (CharIN) at an interoperability testing event at DTNA Electric Island in Portland, Oregon.
Comments / 1