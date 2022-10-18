Read full article on original website
Gamespot
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Gold Edition - Story Trailer - Winters' Finale
Resident Evil Gold Edition launches on October 28th, 2022, and includes the base game with 3 major new features: ・Third Person Mode allows you to play the main story mode from a new perspective. ・The Mercenaries Additional Orders introduces new playable characters and stages. ・Shadows of Rose continues the story of Ethan's daughter, Rosemary.
Gamespot
Crypt of Shadows #1 - The Crypt of Shadows, Werewolf by Moon Knight, Down Came the Rain, Neither Big Nor Bad, Skin Crawl, Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp
The Crypt of Shadows, Werewolf by Moon Knight, Down Came the Rain, Neither Big Nor Bad, Skin Crawl, Endless Slaughter in the Infinite Swamp last edited by SlamAdams on 10/20/22 07:21AM View full history. The heroes of the Marvel Universe spend most of their time in the bright sun, flying...
Gamespot
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Gamespot
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Gamespot
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes before, the Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be a complete reworking of the original game. Where-as RE2 and RE3 worked in elements of Resident Evil 4 to their gameplay, Resident Evil 4’s Remake has larger environments and enhanced gameplay mechanics, all with a graphics overhaul. Please keep in mind the game is still in development, so everything we show here is subject to change.
Gamespot
Fortnite Willow Boss Fight: Where To Find Her And How To Beat Her
Way back in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, there was a ghost NPC named Willow you could speak to who roamed the forests of Weeping Woods at night. Now, for Fortnitemares 2022, Willow is back, but she's not in any kind of talking mood. These days, she's more about attacking players on sight, because she's a new boss NPC you can fight.
Gamespot
Resident Evil 4 Remake Hands-On Preview
When Capcom officially announced it was remaking Resident Evil 4, Kurt was apprehensive. The original Resident Evil 4 is not without its blemishes--it is, after all, a 17-year-old game. But tank controls and Ashley Graham aside, his apprehension was largely tied to whether Capcom could capture the spirit of the original.
Gamespot
Alan Wake Remastered - Launch Trailer - Nintendo Switch
In this award-winning cinematic action-thriller, troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but he has no memory of.
Gamespot
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
Gamespot
Apex Legends: Eclipse Launch Trailer
Tressa has fought for Cleo since she was a teenager. Seer may have brought the Legends to her home, but Catalyst is ready to keep up.
Gamespot
How Resident Evil 4 Remake Connects With Resident Evil 2
Leon Kennedy will, of course, remain the protagonist of Resident Evil 4 for the game's upcoming remake, but Capcom is taking a slightly different approach this time around. The studio is more directly connecting Resident Evil 4 to Leon's first appearance--the Raccoon City Incident in Resident Evil 2. Speaking to...
Gamespot
SILENT HILL f Teaser Trailer
SILENT HILL f – will be a completely new story set in 1960's Japan featuring a beautiful, yet horrifying world. Written by Ryūkishi07, famed for Japanese visual novels dealing with murder mysteries, psychological and supernatural horror.
Gamespot
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Gamespot
House Of The Dragon Season 1 Finale Leaks Online, So Beware Of Spoilers
The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale has seemingly leaked online, two days before it's scheduled to premiere this Sunday, October 23. People on social media have reported that the episode is floating out there on the internet, while IGN has confirmed the leak. Just how the finale leaked...
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
Gamespot
Is Code Veronica Getting a Remake? | GameSpot News
During an interview with Noisy Pixel, Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica. If you’re new to the Resident Evil games, Code Veronica is a cult classic that was first released as a Dreamcast exclusive, but eventually came to the PlayStation 2 with more cutscenes. The game is set between Resident Evil 2 and 3; games that had remakes released in 2019 and 2020 respectively. So it's only natural to wonder if Capcom plans to redo this middle story as well.
Gamespot
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes
Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration. If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.
Gamespot
Review Roundup For Gotham Knights -- Can These Heroes Escape The Shadow Of The Bat?
Reviews for Gotham Knights have gone live, a new sandbox game set in Batman's iconic stomping grounds and starring his proteges. With the caped crusader dead and criminals with punchable faces running loose on the streets of Gotham, it's up to Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin to save the city from gangs, supervillains, and ancient secret societies.
