Steam Deck can now show you the make and model of the component parts in your device. To access this new feature, you'll have to opt in to client beta services via the Steam Update Channel in settings. You can then access the component lookup view by clicking Settings, then System, then the Model/Serial Numbers button under the Hardware header. In this view, you can see the model and manufacture of the components in your Steam Deck without opening it up. The idea is to provide clarity as to what parts are in your specific Steam Deck as well as providing helpful information for Steam Deck owners who are looking to repair or replace components via iFixit.

9 HOURS AGO