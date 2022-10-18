Read full article on original website
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
Overwatch 2 - Reaper Hero Guide
Reaper is one of the many damage heroes returning in Overwatch 2. The sequel has taken over the place of the original Overwatch, bringing old and new players to the hero shooter. Overwatch brings new modes, new heroes, and new maps, but it also means new balance updates for the returning roster. Here's how to best utilize Reaper in Overwatch 2.
God Of War: Ragnarok Has Resolution And Performance Modes, Including 120fps
Like other first-party games from Sony, God of War: Ragnarok will have several graphical modes that players can choose from on PS5. Depending on your preferences, you'll be able to prioritize performance or quality with these modes, which require a few concessions. If Resolution is your top priority, you'll be...
Resident Evil Showcase: Biggest Announcements And Games Shown
Capcom streamed its latest Resident Evil showcase on October 20, which detailed announcements for several upcoming games and expansions. Most notably, the presentation offered an in-depth look at the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4. However, the showcase talked about Resident Evil Village too. These were the biggest announcements shown...
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope Review - This Sparks Joy
Against all odds, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a charmingly weird success, fusing Nintendo mega-star mascot Mario with Ubisoft's less-than-inspiring little rabbit oddballs and throwing them into a turn-based strategy game, of all things. It was an open question then whether Ubisoft, which took the lead on the project, would be able to capture the ineffable Nintendo magic while borrowing some of the company's most iconic characters. With that question now answered, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope sets its sights higher, managing to not only be a surprisingly good Mario spin-off, but legitimately be better than some of Nintendo's own recent games starring the plucky plumber.
Spider-Man 2 Still On Track For 2023 As Dev Explains Why It's Gone Dark Lately
Insomniac Games has taken to Twitter to clarify that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year. First revealed as part of a PlayStation Showcase last year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't had much new information revealed about it since it was first announced. When it was revealed a 2023 launch window was promised, which we're getting pretty close to now, and some fans are saying that they're worried it won't make it. Insomniac responded to a fan yesterday, October 17, to quell those concerns, saying, "Don't [worry]. We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination."
Vampire Survivors 1.0 Patch Notes: New Stage And Modes
Vampire Survivors, the hit indie game where you get to embody bullet hell, recently received a major 1.0 patch that adds a new stage, new modes, and Twitch integration. If you've already unlocked all relics from version 0.11, you'll automatically get the Achievement The Eudaimonia Machine and the new stage.
God Of War Developers Often Debated Splitting Ragnarok Into Two Games
Some God of War fans were surprised when Sony's Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming Ragnarok will conclude the "norse saga" of the franchise. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the team behind the game frequently debated whether to make the norse saga a trilogy or not, with director Cory Barlog making the final call.
Resident Evil 4 Remake vs PS4 Comparison
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Just like the Resident Evil 2 and 3 Remakes before, the Resident Evil 4 Remake looks to be a complete reworking of the original game. Where-as RE2 and RE3 worked in elements of Resident Evil 4 to their gameplay, Resident Evil 4’s Remake has larger environments and enhanced gameplay mechanics, all with a graphics overhaul. Please keep in mind the game is still in development, so everything we show here is subject to change.
Battlefield 2042 Season 3 With Massive Change To Specialists Coming Late November, Report Says
Battlefield 2042's next season will kick off in late November, according to a new report. Insider Gaming cites sources familiar with EA's internal release schedule that claim Season 3 will begin on November 22. The report said Battlefield 2042 players can expect at least one new map and Specialist character...
Apex Legends: Eclipse Launch Trailer
Tressa has fought for Cleo since she was a teenager. Seer may have brought the Legends to her home, but Catalyst is ready to keep up.
No Code Veronica Remake Currently Planned, Resident Evil Producer Says
Resident Evil producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi has confirmed that Capcom currently has no plans to remake Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a game in the series that has become a cult-classic since it first launched back in 2000. Speaking to Noisy Pixel (via VGC), Hirabayashi added that while the opportunity for a...
Gotham Knights Co-op Details: Cross-play, Private Games, And More Explained
Gotham Knights, like many games that offer the choice, is better in co-op. Beating up evil-doers is simply more fun when you have a sidekick. Of course, in this game, you're both technically sidekicks, but since Batman is dead, it'll be up to you to defend the city that meant everything to him. In this guide, we'll walk you through your co-op options within Gotham Knights, including an explainer on cross-play, details on the forthcoming four-player mode, and a guide on how to change the privacy of your game so you can or can't be joined by others.
God Of War Ragnarok Preview: A Strong But Familiar Start For The Much-Anticipated Sequel
Who could have foreseen that God of War, a series built on the shoulders of a character defined by his campaign to ruthlessly murder the pantheon of Greek gods, would be the same series to deliver a thoughtful exploration of fatherhood? But that is exactly what Sony Santa Monica's 2018 reboot of the franchise did, and it's just one facet of a game that was exemplary in so many ways. From its cinematic presentation, jaw-dropping scale, and stirring orchestral soundtrack to its intense combat, fulfilling exploration, and robust role-playing systems, God of War revived the dormant series and made it a gold standard for cinematic storytelling in video games.
Texas Chain Saw Massacre Reveals Two New Playable Villains Through Free Teaser Game
With The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Gun Interactive is returning to the asymmetrical horror genre it helped popularize with 2017's Friday The 13th: The Game. Following our recent deep dive, it's now been revealed that more than just the previously announced trio of villains will be playable when the game launches in 2023. Today, GameSpot can exclusively reveal the first development images of two new villains coming to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Steam Deck Can Now List The Make And Model Of Each Component Part
Steam Deck can now show you the make and model of the component parts in your device. To access this new feature, you'll have to opt in to client beta services via the Steam Update Channel in settings. You can then access the component lookup view by clicking Settings, then System, then the Model/Serial Numbers button under the Hardware header. In this view, you can see the model and manufacture of the components in your Steam Deck without opening it up. The idea is to provide clarity as to what parts are in your specific Steam Deck as well as providing helpful information for Steam Deck owners who are looking to repair or replace components via iFixit.
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Fortnite Willow Boss Fight: Where To Find Her And How To Beat Her
Way back in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6, there was a ghost NPC named Willow you could speak to who roamed the forests of Weeping Woods at night. Now, for Fortnitemares 2022, Willow is back, but she's not in any kind of talking mood. These days, she's more about attacking players on sight, because she's a new boss NPC you can fight.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Bring Big Changes To The Main Series
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers. Even by Nintendo standards, Pokemon has been glacially slow to change. The series has long been iterative, and the community has certainly taken notice. This year's Pokemon Legends: Arceus showed a faint idea of what a bold reinvention of the series would look like. Now Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, touted by Nintendo as the "first open-world RPGs in the Pokemon series," raise the question: Are these going to be the main series games to follow Arceus' blueprint? The answer is mostly no, but Scarlet and Violet still represent the largest break in the main series we've ever seen.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Review - Just Like Old Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's story picks up three years after the events of 2019's rebooted Modern Warfare. Captain Price's iconic Task Force 141 is now fully assembled and, of course, another threat of global terrorism has emerged. Fresh new mechanics, more flexibility in how you complete missions, and a host of callbacks to the original series make Modern Warfare 2's campaign feel satisfying despite an increase in difficulty.
