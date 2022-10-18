ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Jennifer Lauren
3d ago

The money dosent need to go into a nonprofit for people to have to beg to get help from then be denied! It needs to be distributed to people who really need it

I'm a guest
3d ago

YES....if it will help families in need!!!!!! when healthy 25 year olds with 6 children are getting better care than our elders that have worked hard all their lives and they get better care than our VETS that fought for our country.....it is definitely a corrupt system. I can take you to one town here in mississippi on government pay day.....you will see more out of state tags than any other day. wonder why that is?

Carlos McKinney
3d ago

that's why they don't want to take ANY MONEY now from the Federal government to fix ANYTHING in this state.

BET

Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues

As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
JACKSON, MS
thecentersquare.com

Mississippi police, schools receive federal funding

(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $4.5 million will be coming to police officers in Mississippi. Republican Mississippi U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program will be doling out $3 million in funds to seven school districts for the School Violence Prevention Program and another $468,367 in the Community Policing Development Program throughout the state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi

Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Daily Mississippian

Moving Mississippi Forward

Former Sen. Trent Lott and former Gov. Haley Barbour speculated on the future and progression of the United States during a conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Overby Center, moderated by William R. Gottshall. The two Ole Miss alumni, along with Scott Kilpatrick, executive director of the UM Center...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Natchez Democrat

Be on the lookout for rabbit disease

STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

