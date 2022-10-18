Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lauren
3d ago
The money dosent need to go into a nonprofit for people to have to beg to get help from then be denied! It needs to be distributed to people who really need it
6
I'm a guest
3d ago
YES....if it will help families in need!!!!!! when healthy 25 year olds with 6 children are getting better care than our elders that have worked hard all their lives and they get better care than our VETS that fought for our country.....it is definitely a corrupt system. I can take you to one town here in mississippi on government pay day.....you will see more out of state tags than any other day. wonder why that is?
4
Carlos McKinney
3d ago
that's why they don't want to take ANY MONEY now from the Federal government to fix ANYTHING in this state.
3
Related
BET
Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues
As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
thecentersquare.com
Mississippi police, schools receive federal funding
(The Center Square) – Grants totaling $4.5 million will be coming to police officers in Mississippi. Republican Mississippi U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program will be doling out $3 million in funds to seven school districts for the School Violence Prevention Program and another $468,367 in the Community Policing Development Program throughout the state.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
WDAM-TV
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
WAPT
EPA launches investigation into Mississippi over Jackson water funding discrimination
JACKSON, Miss. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it is investigating whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the state’s majority-Black capital city by refusing to fund improvements for its failing water system. The announcement came days after leaders of two congressional committees said they were starting...
WLBT
Firm selected by Jackson’s RFP will get water system contract, city attorney says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While the state of Mississippi and the city of Jackson are both looking for management companies to helm the city’s water system for the next twelve months, City Attorney Catoria Martin said the firm selected by Jackson’s request for proposals will be the one the city chooses and pays.
Mississippi man sentenced to 4 years for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Olive Branch, Mississippi has been sentenced to four years in prison for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
Mississippi receives $4.5 million through COPS program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) reported Mississippi received $4.5 million through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0 million in School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) grant funding, while another district will share part of […]
desotocountynews.com
$4.5 million in COPS grants coming to Mississippi
Justice Dept. awards include $3 million for school violence prevention in seven districts. U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) Wednesday reported the award of $4.5 million to Mississippi through the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) program. Seven school districts in Mississippi will share $3.0...
Sea Coast Echo
What manufacturing workers make in Mississippi
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Mississippi using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Mississippi Welcomes New Flag
Magnolia State voters accepted a new state flag design to replace the old Confederate battle emblem.
Vicksburg Post
Bowman, New Beginning Church named pastor, church of the year by Best of Mississippi
Vicksburg pastor the Rev. James O. Bowman Sr. and his church, New Beginning Church were selected pastor and church of the year at the third annual Best of Mississippi Awards on Oct. 1 in Flowood. Bowman has been in the ministry for 25 years and is married to J. Bowman.
MSNBC
House probes Mississippi after governor mocked Jackson during water crisis
Top Democrats in the House are investigating the state of Mississippi, its capital city of Jackson, and how officials leading both responded to a recent water supply crisis that left residents without clean water for weeks this year. The probe, if seen through, could offer details on the systemic failures...
Daily Mississippian
Moving Mississippi Forward
Former Sen. Trent Lott and former Gov. Haley Barbour speculated on the future and progression of the United States during a conversation on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Overby Center, moderated by William R. Gottshall. The two Ole Miss alumni, along with Scott Kilpatrick, executive director of the UM Center...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Mississippi business accused of denying overtime pay to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor after claiming the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Mississippi man sentenced for threatening race war
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man will spend more than two years in prison after he reportedly made threats to start a race war. According to the United States Department of Justice, 21-year-old Aubrey Suzuki was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for “transmitting a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the […]
Mississippi town with Confederate monument gets Emmett Till statue
A Mississippi town with a Confederate monument plans to unveil a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till on Friday, decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager.
impact601.com
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Mississippi from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Officials: Mississippi residents should ‘shake it out’ during today’s annual earthquake drill
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency encourages Mississippians of all ages to participate in the annual “Great ShakeOut” earthquake drill on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 10:20 a.m. This self-led earthquake drill can be done at home, school or at work. To participate, individuals are asked to stop what they...
