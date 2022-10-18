Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.

1 DAY AGO