World Boss - Launch Trailer
World Boss is a free-to-play first-person shooter from PlaySide Studios. In order to become the World Boss, players will need to delete their enemies, unlock powerful perks and weapons, and use their wits and skills to rise to the top – and stay there.
New Tales from the Borderlands - Official Launch Trailer
New Tales from the Borderlands is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (Steam and Epic Game Store). Check out the launch trailer to see the antics of Anu, Octavio, and Fran, learn more about the story and get ready to join them and fight back against exploitation and corporate greed in this narrative-driven adventure game.
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher - Daily Life of a Kaiju Trainer Trailer
Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, the game that is an intersection of Ultraman and Monster Rancher, is available now on Nintendo Switch. In this new trailer for Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher, join assistant trainer Holly to learn all about your duties as a trainer, how to obtain Kaiju partners, get a breakdown of tournaments, and more.
New State Mobile - 60 Second Strategy ft. Halifax
New State Mobile's latest update is available now and adds a brand new map to the pool: Akinta, the setting for an all-new Battle Royale mode. In this 60 second strategy, we're partnering up with streamer Halifax to give you the tips you need to get your hands on a coveted Chicken Dinner.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
Why Persona 5 Royal is the Ideal Starting Point for the Series
Persona 5 Royal has now arrived on Xbox and PC allowing a new audience to experience the game for the first time. If you fancy dipping into a series that mixes supernatural turn-based combat with time-management and social simulator elements, here's four reasons why Persona 5 Royal is the ideal starting point. Sponsored by ATLUS and XBOX.
An Overwatch 2 Tracer Skin Is Being Given Away by McDonalds
An Overwatch 2 Tracer skin is being given away at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
How to Get Destiny 2 Spectral and Manifested Pages
It is time to don your Festival Masks and participate in the Festival of the Lost 2022 in Destiny 2, which runs from October 18, 2022 to November 8, 2022. Candy is not the only reward you can reap during Destiny 2's Halloween Event. By collecting Spectral Pages during in-game events and converting those into Manifested Pages during Haunted Sectors runs, you can complete the Book of the Forgotten to earn secret rewards.
BGMI Star Explains Why Teams Aren’t Participating in Scrims as PUBG Mobile Adds Haptic Feedback Support to 69 Mobile Devices and More
GodLike star Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare explained to BGMI fans why Indian teams don't play scrims anymore. In a recent stream, Ghatak explained that there wasn't any point to playing scrims, with the fate of the game up in air, ever since it was banned by the Indian government earlier this year. (via AFKGaming)
Neo: The World Ends With You - Steam Release Trailer
Neo: The World Ends With You is available now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer to meet the characters, and get ready to explore Tokyo as Rindo, leader of the Wicked Twisters, as you battle to survive and win the “Reapers’ Game.”
Best Buy Has the Lowest Price Going on the LG C1 OLED Right Now
The IGN Deals team has always been fans of the LG C1, and based on how many we see in our reporting, so are you. Right now, Best Buy has the best deal going on the 65" LG C1 OLED, beating Amazon and Walmart's prices by almost $100. Best LG...
Deal Alert: Save 37% Off the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box Card Game
Most of the board game deals that go on sale are tried and true classics that were released within the past decade. Occasionally, if the sale is especially good, we'll see some board game deals released within the past few years. It's rare to find a substantial discount on a popular board game released in the current year. Well, today is that rare day. Amazon has the 2022 Marvel Dice Throne 4 Hero Box for only $31.87. That's a 37% savings. If you missed out on the Kickstarter last year, this is by far the deal you can get.
Aussie Deals: $48 Pokémon Scarlets and Pokémon Violets, Free Fallout 3 GOTY and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly Freya—it's Friday! Er...Freya-day...whatever. Let's just cut straight to the best deals of the entire week. At these prices, Pokémons Violet and Scarlet should be Quick Attacked at your earliest possible convenience. I'm also all about Xbox Series X consoles being purchasable again. Lastly, there's a ridiculous amount of (actually worth redeeming) freebies to nab on various formats. Stop reading. Get amongst them.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hands-On Preview - Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are less than a month away, and I was lucky enough to go hands-on with a special demo build, specifically of Pokemon Scarlet. I could explore a large area and tackle three main story tasks in any order, and I opted to get a taste of as many things as I could in the hour I had, including the Let’s Go! feature, picnics, a Starfall Street challenge, a Gym Test and battle, plus, character customization. Here are my hands-on impressions of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, with summaries of everything we know about the games so far.
The Silent Hill: Townfall Trailer Audio Is Hiding a Secret Message
There's more than meets the eye (and ear) to the already ominous Silent Hill: Townfall trailer, as NoCode and Annapurna have hidden a secret message within its audio. Following a tease from co-producer NoCode's creative director Jon McKellan that the trailer includes some secrets, Reddit user MilkmanEX extracted its audio and converted it to an MP3. When viewing the audio's spectrogram, at around 52 seconds in, the secret message appears.
Leaked Instagram Feature Reveals That Time is a Flat Circle
Meta is reportedly working on a feature allowing users to add a song to their Instagram profile. The feature was spotted by leaker Allesandro Paluzzi, who tweeted a thread showcasing screenshots of a new "Profile Song" feature. One screenshot shows a new "Music" option in the Edit Profile settings on Instagram and allows you to "pick" a song to be displayed on your profile. Another screenshot from Paluzzi shows that a user's "Profile Song" appears at the bottom underneath the links section, with the song selected being playable when it is set.
The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie - Opening Movie Trailer
Check out the thrilling opening movie from The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie for a peek at the characters, foes, and more. Three different legends are about to unfold. Determine the fates of Rean Schwarzer, Lloyd Bannings, and the mysterious “C” in this climactic chapter of The Legend of Heroes series.
Super Smash Bros. Creator Shares Secret Footage of Original N64 Prototype - IGN Daily Fix
Super Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed footage from the game’s original N64 prototype - and it shows a surprisingly fully-formed version of the game. Konami has revealed the system requirements for its newly announced Silent Hill 2 Remake, and running all the recreated horror goodness is going to require a hefty PC setup. IGN has an awesome new way to keep track of your video game library and your shamefully large backlog.
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
Silent Hill 2 - Official Announcement Trailer
Check out the trailer for Silent Hill 2, the upcoming remake of the 2001 psychological horror game. Reunite with main protagonist James Sunderland following a mysterious letter from his late wife, Mary, and search for clues in the terrifying namesake town, teeming with nightmarish monsters. Developed by Bloober Team in...
