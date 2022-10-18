Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Built in 1890, the once a upon a time Gottfried Furniture Company was refurbished into upscale condosCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its timeCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
Related
Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds
KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
KYTV
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
KOMU
Vehicles recovered from Lake of the Ozarks near Niangua Bridge
CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird were recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. Detectives from the sheriff's office met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection...
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
Water line/main breaks, closing 500 block South Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022 reports of water coming up through the pavement in the 500 block of South Joplin. The City of Joplin have placed barriers at 5th and Joplin. Missouri American Water are on the scene working on repairs. Choose an alternate route. For live and local news events there...
earnthenecklace.com
Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?
Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
abc17news.com
Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Camden County, Mo. man dies while cleaning firearm
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a warm, breezy and dry weekend that will keep the fire danger elevated for the Ozarks. Fortunately, rain chances are in the forecast as we head into early next week.
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
KTTS
Help Veterans, Win A Hot Tub With Springfield’s Talk 104.1
(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Talk 104.1 is teaming up with H.U.L.K. Hot Tub Services and Serenity Honors to secure 4.1 tons of food donations for local veterans in need. Springfield’s Talk is trying to help veterans this holiday season who are dealing with food insecurity. People can...
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ksgf.com
Refunds Issued To Some Garth Brooks Fans
(KTTS News) — Some Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. Bass Pro says it gave refunds for 650 tickets to people because of problems surrounding the shows at Thunder Ridge. A spokesman tells KY3 that nearly all of those refunds were for the Friday night show. Bass Pro reserved...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Seasonal Allergies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year where no on has time to be sick but, inevitably, that cough or runny nose creeps in. This week we checked with Mercy to see what’s is bringing in the most patients. “I would say probably the top illness...
Central Missouri family seeks help locating missing teen
A family from central Missouri is asking for the public's help in locating their missing son, who left home earlier this month.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
Comments / 0