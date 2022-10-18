ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Multiple grassfires across region; Extreme dry conditions and high winds

KOAM NEWS NOW (JOPLIN METRO) — Extreme drought conditions persist. No outside burning recommended. Authorities ask you not discard cigarettes. “All Grove area fire departments are busy with multiple grade fires in Ottawa, Delaware Counties and in McDonald County, Missouri. You may need to adjust your travel plans if you see smoke near you.” — Cowskin Fire Dept REDINGS MILL...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Vehicles recovered from Lake of the Ozarks near Niangua Bridge

CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office is asking for information after a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and a 1958 Ford Thunderbird were recovered from the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday. Detectives from the sheriff's office met with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division and the Mid-County Fire Protection...
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Water line/main breaks, closing 500 block South Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, October 21, 2022 reports of water coming up through the pavement in the 500 block of South Joplin. The City of Joplin have placed barriers at 5th and Joplin. Missouri American Water are on the scene working on repairs. Choose an alternate route. For live and local news events there...
JOPLIN, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Alexis Clemons Leaving KODE/KSNF: Where Is the Missouri Meteorologist Going?

Alexis Clemons has been responsible for the weather updates in Missouri for a little over a year. But the young meteorologist already has a special place in the local community. Now she’s leaving Joplin for a new opportunity. Alexis Clemons announced she is leaving KODE/KSNF in October 2022. The meteorologist’s followers naturally want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Alexis Clemons said about her departure from KODE/KSNF here.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc17news.com

Lake Ozark woman hurt after motorcycle crash in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A two-vehicle crash in Pulaski County early Friday morning left a Lake Ozark woman with serious injuries. The crash happened on Route A near Carol Court around 1:25 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV driven by 44-year-old Daron E. Brashear,...
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KTTS

Help Veterans, Win A Hot Tub With Springfield’s Talk 104.1

(KTTS News) — Springfield’s Talk 104.1 is teaming up with H.U.L.K. Hot Tub Services and Serenity Honors to secure 4.1 tons of food donations for local veterans in need. Springfield’s Talk is trying to help veterans this holiday season who are dealing with food insecurity. People can...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksgf.com

Refunds Issued To Some Garth Brooks Fans

(KTTS News) — Some Garth Brooks fans are getting refunds. Bass Pro says it gave refunds for 650 tickets to people because of problems surrounding the shows at Thunder Ridge. A spokesman tells KY3 that nearly all of those refunds were for the Friday night show. Bass Pro reserved...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

What manufacturing workers make in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Seasonal Allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the time of year where no on has time to be sick but, inevitably, that cough or runny nose creeps in. This week we checked with Mercy to see what’s is bringing in the most patients. “I would say probably the top illness...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

