Effective: 2022-10-21 21:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-22 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Sanford affecting Seminole County. .The forecast point at Sanford is forecast to remain in Major Flood stage through the end of this week with a slow decline into Moderate Flood Stage later in the weekend. Interests along the river will continue to see major flood impacts. For the St. Johns River...including Sanford...Major flooding is forecast to continue through this week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Sanford. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flooding becomes more significant to low lying structures and marinas along the river in Volusia and Seminole counties, including Sanford, Enterprise and Lake Monroe. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 8.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.6 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tue Wed St Johns River Sanford 5.5 8.0 Fri 8 pm 7.9 7.8 7.7 7.6 7.6

